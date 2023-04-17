Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Grey AfricaeMediaPrimedia BroadcastingTBWAHustle MediaIMC ConferenceRocket Creative Design & DisplayPrimedia OutdoorRand ShowOFM RadioBusiness and Arts South AfricaJoe PublicBurger KingLocation BankThe CoupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Branding Opinion South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


De-influencing: Freedom of speech or brand damage?

17 Apr 2023
Karen WelgemoedBy: Karen Welgemoed
The rise of the influencing industry has been a dominant trend for years, with online personalities promoting various products and building lucrative empires through their massive followings.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

Brands often hire these influencers as part of their marketing strategy, paying them handsomely for their promotional efforts on social media platforms, however, there’s a new shift happening that’s catching attention – de-influencing.

A growing phenomeon

De-influencing is here, and it’s exactly what is sounds like.

De-influencing is a growing phenomenon, and is exactly what it sounds like. Influencers are now advising their followers what not to buy, use, or consume. Some influencers are even debunking marketing hype around products, taking a complete 180 on the traditional approach of promoting consumerism. While the premise of de-influencing may seem admirable in its aim to reduce over- consumerism and reject the constant need for the latest and greatest products, it raises questions, especially for marketing professionals.

One of the questions is whether de-influencing is still a form of influencing. According to the definition of influencing from the Cambridge Dictionary, “it is the power to have an effect on people or things.”

Influencers have been a driving force in the significant increase in people searching for brands or products online, contributing to almost 45% of the growth in the social media marketing space. Some influencers have made their fortunes through their influencing activities.

Freedom of speech

However, there are more complex considerations at play. When does freedom of speech and uninformed or unintentional brand damage lead to legal consequences? While gluttonous consumerism is a concern, at what point do influencers with a worldwide platform and significant reach clash with brands? How far would a brand be willing to go to be punitive towards inflammatory or damaging content, even if malice was not intended?

Source:
6 steps to become an expert influencer

By 13 Apr 2023

Even those who are on the deinfluencing train are still making money through influencing. That’s the job - inferring and projecting their personal opinions about products or brands with the express interest of influencing others. But when do these opinions, whether informed or not, collide with brands?

Past cases, such as Oprah being sued by cattle industry executives or the Kardashians being paid millions for a single post, or Ronaldo allegedly affecting Coke’s share price by moving coke bottles out of the screen during a press conference and encouraging people to drink water, highlight the potential conflicts between influencers and brands.

The legal implications and consequences of deinfluencing are complex, and raise important questions for the marketing industry to debate and navigate in this evolving landscape.

NextOptions
Karen Welgemoed
Karen Welgemoed's articles

About Karen Welgemoed

Director / Owner at Goldfish Communications
    Read more: marketing, brand, legal, Coke, review, Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, damage, influencing

    Related

    Image supplied. A refreshed, revitalised and recharged Castle Milk Stout Black Conversations Season 2 has been launched by Castle Milk Stout. Left to right: Solomon Ashoms, Dr Khehlelezi, Rorisang Thandekiso, Bishop Joshua Maponga, Jackie Phamotse
    Castle Milk Stout Black Conversations Season 2 launches3 days ago
    Source: © In Spain News Spanish beer company Cruzcampo uses AI to resurrect legendary singer Lola Flores for its latest advertising campaign.
    Creative agencies contribute to Spanish advertisers' business growth3 days ago
    Source:
    6 steps to become an expert influencer13 Apr 2023
    Source: © Pixabay In Spain investment in digital already accounts for 46% of the budget and, of its different disciplines
    Spanish advertisers double their investment in digital12 Apr 2023
    Image supplied. Always Eat’alian is an authentic piece of work that flows from the love affair between The Odd Number and Tiger Brands' brand, Fatti's & Moni's
    Tiger Brands' Fatti's & Moni's and The Odd Number: A marriage of passion11 Apr 2023
    David Ashdown, CEO of Vuka Group. Source: Supplied.
    #BehindtheSelfie: David Ashdown, CEO of Vuka Group6 Apr 2023
    #BehindtheBrandManager: Anele Mjacu, category marketing manager for nutrition at Coca-Cola
    #BehindtheBrandManager: Anele Mjacu, category marketing manager for nutrition at Coca-Cola5 Apr 2023
    Source:
    Why some SA brands struggle to produce effective marketing campaigns5 Apr 2023

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz