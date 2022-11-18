Industries

    Highbury Media rebrands to Habari Media

    18 Nov 2022
    Media group Highbury Media, has re-branded to Habari Media.
    Source:Screenshot.
    Source:Screenshot.

    African footprint

    The group which owns titles such as Bona, Rooi Rose and Food and Home said it has made the change to continue growing its market position.

    “In light of this we would like to introduce you to Habari Media, which, as of today, will be the new home to all of our titles and solutions we deliver to our partners and clients. Habari is a colloquial Swahili term for ‘news', ‘hello', 'what’s up'; positioning us better in the African continent footprint,” Habari Media said in a statement.

    They said business will run as usual as they continue to trade as Highbury Media under the Habari Media brand.

    Born and bred in Cape Town

    Habari is a media house with 250+ employees, running a diverse portfolio of services, all managed in-house from their Cape Town headquarters.

    Habari Media, historically Highbury Media, is known for different content across its own print titles and digital platforms.

    The company was founded in 1996 by its CEO, Kevin Ferguson, under the name Highbury Media, and today its main service pillars are: Bespoke marketing campaigns, content creation and production, 360 digital management, custom and consumer marketing and an e-commerce channel.

    media, magazines, Habari Media

