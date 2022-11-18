November Public Sector Leaders highlights 16 Days of Activism

We’re proud to announce that Public Sector Leaders is now a fully accredited member of ABC.

Our cover this month features Young Global Leader, Dr Mmaki Jantjies. The Regional Focus takes a look at the Presidential Imbizo which took place in Northern Cape. In Other News, we shine a light on the agreements and memorandums of understanding worth billions that were signed between South Africa and Saudi Arabia during a state visit by President Cyril Ramaphosa to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh in October.

Everything you need to know about the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) is right here in this edition – and to celebrate Africa Industrialisation Day, we zoom in on Mapping Industrialisation in Africa – looking at the current trends and the AfCFTA.

If you are concerned that some of your colleagues/staff members may be physically at their desks but have mentally tapped out, then our article on quietly quitting will make for an interesting read. And finally – what we all need at this time of year – in our Money Fit regular we share some money-saving tips and advice for this Black Friday.

Whether you are in the public sector, the private sector, the supply chain or an interested individual, PSL has something for you.

We hope you enjoy the read.



