    November Public Sector Leaders highlights 16 Days of Activism

    18 Nov 2022
    Issued by: Topco Media
    This November edition of PSL focuses on the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children and is covered in depth in our feature article. Continuing to look at this tragic reality, we bring you an update on child protection measures and reflect on the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Bill (NCGBVF).
    November Public Sector Leaders highlights 16 Days of Activism

    We’re proud to announce that Public Sector Leaders is now a fully accredited member of ABC.

    November Public Sector Leaders highlights 16 Days of Activism

    Our cover this month features Young Global Leader, Dr Mmaki Jantjies. The Regional Focus takes a look at the Presidential Imbizo which took place in Northern Cape. In Other News, we shine a light on the agreements and memorandums of understanding worth billions that were signed between South Africa and Saudi Arabia during a state visit by President Cyril Ramaphosa to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh in October.

    Everything you need to know about the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) is right here in this edition – and to celebrate Africa Industrialisation Day, we zoom in on Mapping Industrialisation in Africa – looking at the current trends and the AfCFTA.

    If you are concerned that some of your colleagues/staff members may be physically at their desks but have mentally tapped out, then our article on quietly quitting will make for an interesting read. And finally – what we all need at this time of year – in our Money Fit regular we share some money-saving tips and advice for this Black Friday.

    Whether you are in the public sector, the private sector, the supply chain or an interested individual, PSL has something for you.

    We hope you enjoy the read.

    Topco Media
    DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
    Read more: Cyril Ramaphosa, Mmaki Jantjies

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz