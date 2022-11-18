Momentum Health's amped up event

Where your typical summit can be quick to come and go, Momentum Health's recent online summit was anything but for the delegates who attended. Thanks to 'Max' - an intuitive Whatsapp bot - all information about their exciting new products was delivered in bite-sized, super engaging phases throughout the day.

Meeting Max was easy: Delegates simply scanned a QR code during the webinar. And engagement was incentivised with fun surprises and instant prizes on offer, encouraging everyone to participate in the conversation.

Techsys Digital designed the bot journey, and delivered it in three phases: Pre-event, during the event and post the event.

The pre-event phase included a call-to-action to send in a selfie as an ice breaker, and to share their excitement for the Momentum Launch



The bot also provided the Zoom link and password for the webinar, ensuring delegates were able to gain access – nifty!



One hour before the event, delegates played a Healthy Score challenge, standing a chance to win one of the many digital prize vouchers on offer



Post-event, delegates were able to access the product brochures and complete the event feedback questionnaire



Once completed, the questionnaire unlocked even more rewards from the Momentum partners list – what a win!

Instead of blink-and-you’ll-miss it events and conferences, our proprietary technology Buildabot means that you can uplift engagement, easily incentivise and leave a lasting impression. All this translates into a better brand experience, which can now be leveraged at scale!

Need proof? The results of this campaign are something we are truly proud to shout about!

92% of delegates in attendance joined us on Whatsapp



100k messages were sent during the day, proving the feasibility of fantastic 1:1 discussions at scale



2,500 vouchers were given out, for a truly rewarding brand engagement

If you would like to find out more about how your brand can craft a meaningful event, and take it to the 'Max', we’d love to hear from you:

az.oc.syshcet@ofni

+27(0)21 788 6896



