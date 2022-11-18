Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Topco MediaTechsys DigitalKantarIncubetaDentsuHoorah DigitalBullion PR & CommunicationAlgoa FMSappiMotion IconPrimedia BroadcastingTradewayMeltwaterOrnicoHellopeterEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Wellness Events Coordinator Cape Town
  • Marketing Manager Johannesburg
  • Marketing Operations Campaign Manager Cape Town
  • Web Developer/Designer Johannesburg
  • Account Manager Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Momentum Health's amped up event

    18 Nov 2022
    Issued by: Techsys Digital
    Where your typical summit can be quick to come and go, Momentum Health's recent online summit was anything but for the delegates who attended. Thanks to 'Max' - an intuitive Whatsapp bot - all information about their exciting new products was delivered in bite-sized, super engaging phases throughout the day.

    Meeting Max was easy: Delegates simply scanned a QR code during the webinar. And engagement was incentivised with fun surprises and instant prizes on offer, encouraging everyone to participate in the conversation.

    Techsys Digital designed the bot journey, and delivered it in three phases: Pre-event, during the event and post the event.

    • The pre-event phase included a call-to-action to send in a selfie as an ice breaker, and to share their excitement for the Momentum Launch
    • The bot also provided the Zoom link and password for the webinar, ensuring delegates were able to gain access – nifty!
    • One hour before the event, delegates played a Healthy Score challenge, standing a chance to win one of the many digital prize vouchers on offer
    • Post-event, delegates were able to access the product brochures and complete the event feedback questionnaire
    • Once completed, the questionnaire unlocked even more rewards from the Momentum partners list – what a win!

    Instead of blink-and-you’ll-miss it events and conferences, our proprietary technology Buildabot means that you can uplift engagement, easily incentivise and leave a lasting impression. All this translates into a better brand experience, which can now be leveraged at scale!

    Need proof? The results of this campaign are something we are truly proud to shout about!

    • 92% of delegates in attendance joined us on Whatsapp
    • 100k messages were sent during the day, proving the feasibility of fantastic 1:1 discussions at scale
    • 2,500 vouchers were given out, for a truly rewarding brand engagement

    If you would like to find out more about how your brand can craft a meaningful event, and take it to the 'Max', we’d love to hear from you:
    az.oc.syshcet@ofni
    +27(0)21 788 6896

    NextOptions
    Techsys Digital
    Raised by computers, our team of experts specialize in all things digital, integrating new insights, strategies and digital technologies into clients' projects to achieve world class results.

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz