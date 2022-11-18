Momentum Health's amped up event

Meeting Max was easy: Delegates simply scanned a QR code during the webinar. And engagement was incentivised with fun surprises and instant prizes on offer, encouraging everyone to participate in the conversation.
Techsys Digital designed the bot journey, and delivered it in three phases: Pre-event, during the event and post the event.
Instead of blink-and-you’ll-miss it events and conferences, our proprietary technology Buildabot means that you can uplift engagement, easily incentivise and leave a lasting impression. All this translates into a better brand experience, which can now be leveraged at scale!
Need proof? The results of this campaign are something we are truly proud to shout about!
If you would like to find out more about how your brand can craft a meaningful event, and take it to the 'Max', we’d love to hear from you:
az.oc.syshcet@ofni
+27(0)21 788 6896