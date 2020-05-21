Quench introduces restaurant delivery service

Two months after expanding into grocery deliveries, SA startup Quench has announced that it's now doing restaurant deliveries and charging a lower commission than many of its competitors.

SA startup Quench expands into grocery deliveries On-demand drinks delivery business Quench has expanded its service to include groceries...

Initially launched in Stellenbosch as an on-demand, app-based delivery service for beer, wine and spirits, at the start of the national lockdown Quench moved to offer same-day deliveries of groceries and other essentials.Now it's expanding its scope to offer delivery services to restaurants, butcheries and bakeries with a minimal activation fee and only a 10% rebate charge.The startup says in a statement that although food delivery apps have offered some restaurants a lifeline during the lockdown, many are crippling the industry with hefty commissions charged.With already thin profit margins further diluted by app delivery fees, many restaurants have been forced to keep their doors shut and remain hopeful for a more sustainable solution to make ends meet.Head of restaurants at Quench, Matthew McCreedy, says the company want to relieve the pressure on restaurants by slashing their fees compared to most food delivery apps which tend to charge hefty rebates of around 20% to 40%.“Traditionally app-generated commissions were more manageable when it represented a smaller segment of a restaurant’s overall revenue. But the pandemic changed that and we can’t sit by and watch as the hospitality industry dies a slow death."Our service will allow many restaurants, butcheries and bakeries to re-open their kitchens so that their staff can once again earn an income and their loyal customers can have a taste of their favourite cuisine in the comfort of their own home.”The contactless deliveries are in line with the government’s safety guidelines and all Quench drivers have been trained and are equipped with masks and gloves.Quench will reactivate alcohol sales after the ban has been lifted.