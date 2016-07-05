Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEcentric Payment SystemsMpactRT7 DigitalKLAHellopeterSmart MediaBullion PR & CommunicationDistellBabyYumYum.co.zaJoe PublicEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Health & Beauty Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Determination pays: Woman wins R99,000 after spending everything to reach Durban

    Issued by Nivea
    1 Dec 2023
    1 Dec 2023
    Nivea, teamed up with South African on-air personality, Minnie Dlamini, has been running a nationwide competition that lasts until mid-December. Close on R653,400 in spot cash prizes have been given away at shopping centers in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town since the collaboration’s inception on 25 October.
    Vuyiseka Hobe wins R99,000
    Vuyiseka Hobe wins R99,000

    One very special winner is Vuyiseka Hobe who won a cash prize of R99,000 at Checkers, Gateway, Durban on 29 November 2023. On hearing that Minnie would be in Durban, Vuyiseka took an overnight bus from Cape Town to put herself in the running for the grand prize. When she was announced as the winner, a very emotional Vuyiseka said that she was overjoyed to win this lifechanging money. “Last night I spent the night at the bus station with no money to buy food, and today I have won R99,000 in cash. It’s a dream come true!” she said.

    And making dreams come true is all part of Minnie’s current mission together with Nivea. In celebration of South African women’s diversity of melanin-rich skin tones, Minnie is adding another job title to her already super-busy list: mystery shopper. At shopping centers all across South Africa, Minnie has been working undercover, all in the name of radiant and glowing skin! The spot prizes are given away to those who’ve bought a Nivea Radiant & Beauty lotion or cream that very day.

    "I love being able to connect with consumers in person so to partner with a brand that believes in their product so much, that they want to give back to the people. I’m in! We give away R9,900 and R99,000 every week to people who don’t expect it. It’s really special, especially after witnessing the wins thus far,” enthuses Minnie Dlamini.

    Winning R9,900 cash is Sinothile Zondi pictured with Minnie Dlamini (right)
    Winning R9,900 cash is Sinothile Zondi pictured with Minnie Dlamini (right)

    These life-changing sums of money are part of the joy and pride that is Radiant & Beauty, Nivea’s most advanced moisturising range specially designed for African skin. Research has shown that of the women who have tried Radiant & Beauty Advanced Care, 99% recommended it. For Vuyiseka Hobe at Checkers, Gateway in Durban, it will mean R99 000 for wishes she never knew possible.

    Additional information can be found at:

    www.nivea.co.za
    Facebook: NIVEASA
    Instagram: NIVEASouthAfrica

    NextOptions


    Related

    Wasomi and Bombay Sapphire's art of botanicals launches in South Africa
    OnPoint PRWasomi and Bombay Sapphire's art of botanicals launches in South Africa
    Industry leaders inspire attendees to be #Limitless at sold-out FNB Business Women's Breakfast
    East Coast RadioIndustry leaders inspire attendees to be #Limitless at sold-out FNB Business Women's Breakfast
    Celebrity finalists announced for 2019 Sunday Times Generation Next Awards
    Celebrity finalists announced for 2019 Sunday Times Generation Next Awards
    14 May 2019
    Image credit: rawpixel via .
    Does influencer marketing offer a financial return on investment?
     3 Dec 2018
    Standard Bank announces 2017 Top Women Awards finalists
    Topco MediaStandard Bank announces 2017 Top Women Awards finalists
    Conference creates dialogue between urban culture, big brands
    Conference creates dialogue between urban culture, big brands
    3 Apr 2017
    Photographer: Songi Langeni
    W&RSETA Goods Practice Awards acknowledges South Africa's best
    5 Jul 2016
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz