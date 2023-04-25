Industries

Africa


Beauty on Tapp expands to physical retail with flagship store launch

25 Apr 2023
South African online beauty store Beauty on Tapp has opened its first brick-and-mortar store, located at Mall of Africa in Gauteng.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

Local entrepreneur Mathebe Molise founded the business in 2015 and grew it into a successful e-commerce platform offering a range of in-demand beauty products across skincare, haircare and cosmetics. Now, the brand is set for growth in the physical retail space.

“The online community really supported the brand, and we want to take it a step further by allowing them the opportunity to see, feel and touch their products of choice. Word of mouth is a powerful tool and we’ve been fortunate enough to build a community because of this. As the team and I take on this new journey, we look forward to connecting with customers, fostering stronger relationship, and encouraging the learning culture,” says Molise.

Beauty on Tapp founder Mathebe Molise (centre). Source: Supplied
Beauty on Tapp founder Mathebe Molise (centre). Source: Supplied

While e-commerce in South Africa is growing rapidly, it still lags behind physical stores. This is one of the reasons that Molise, who has eight years of experience in the financial services sector, decided to expand the Beauty on Tapp sales channels.

The Mall of Africa store has been designed with the modern consumer in mind, offering them a premium shopping experience. Customers can shop for their favourite local and international beauty products in a stylish environment, which also includes a space to consult with expert in-store aestheticians.

According to Beauty on Tapp, international brands still dominate the beauty space in South Africa, but local brands are making inroads and claiming significant market share. In addition to promoting established local brands, Beauty on Tapp states that its various retail platforms allow new brands like Pastry Skincare, Standard Beauty, Amazi Beauty and Love Kinks to solidify their market presence.

