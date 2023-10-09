2023 Eco-Logic Awards finalists

On 9 November, like-minded eco-champions will gather for the 12th annual Eco-Logic Awards, which honour South African individuals and organisations that continue to make positive contributions to the environment, their local communities, and the planet through their skills, products, or services.
The televised awards show will take place at the Two Oceans Aquarium in Cape Town, where the bronze, silver, and gold award winners across 12 categories, selected by esteemed environmentally conscious judges, will be announced. For those unable to attend the awards in person, there will be an opportunity to watch the event on DSTV's People Weather Channel 180 and Open View Channel 115 later in November and December.
“In these tumultuous times it’s more important than ever to recognise and celebrate the awe-inspiring contributions made by so many people and businesses striving to create a better, greener world. This, in turn, educates consumers about environmental challenges and empowers them to be part of the solution," says David Parry-Davies, the editor of The Enviropaedia and founder of the Eco-Logic Awards.
"We eagerly anticipate these awards every year, and with the legendary comedic host Nik Rabinowitz returning to the stage, we have no doubt that this year's awards will be a heart-warming celebration filled with belly laughs, and leave our guests feeling inspired to continue making a positive difference," adds David Parry-Davies.
The 2023 Eco-Logic Award finalists
Nature Conservation Award | Sponsored by Ford WildLife
- Grootbos Green Futures Foundation
- Tale of Two Leopards: Cape Leopard Trust & Endangered Wildlife Trust
- The Centre for Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW)
Climate Change | Sponsored by Daily Maverick: Our Burning Planet
- AfriSAM
- GreenCape’s SA Climate Change Champs project
- Mary Scholes
Eco-Innovation | Supported by NCPCSA
- EWT: A high-tech solution that saves threatened birds from power line collisions
- Urban Surfer
- Wetland-in-a-Box: Vertical Up Flow Modular Constructed Wetland Water Treatment System
Circular Economy & Waste Innovation | Sponsored by Interwaste
- ACEN (African Circular Economy Network)
- AECI Women in Waste Management Project
- Sun international – Time Square
Water Conservation | Sponsored by Rand Water
- JoJo
- The Water Hub
- Vergelegen Wine Estate
Eco-Fashion and Lifestyle | Sponsored by Pick n Pay Clothing
- Levi
- The Joinery
- The Legacy Collection
Eco-Health and Wellness
- Esse Skincare
- SOiL Organic Aromatherapy
- The Apothecary Skin & Personal care range
Eco-Friendly Products | Sponsored by ElectroLux SA
- Bokashi Bran
- Ener-G-Africa - Clean Cooking Stove Implementation Programmes
- ProNature Paints
Eco-Friendly Community | Sponsored by Enviropaedia
- Backyard Farms
- Kabega Primary
- Mosselbank River Conservation Team
Eco-Angel | Sponsored by The Endangered Wildlife Trust
- Helen Turnbull - CEO Cape Leopard Trust
- Jane Trembath - Korsman Conservancy
- Jonathan Leeming
Eco-Warrior | Sponsored by PolyCo SA
- All Rise Attorneys
- Ntsindiso Nongcavu - Coastal Links
- Makoma Lekalakala - Earthlife Africa