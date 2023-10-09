Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

SappiSafripolOLC Through The Line CommunicationsPropelair SAUnitransBizcommunity.comFood Forward SAThe Social Employment FundMpactEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

ESG & Sustainability News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


2023 Eco-Logic Awards finalists

9 Oct 2023
On 9 November, like-minded eco-champions will gather for the 12th annual Eco-Logic Awards, which honour South African individuals and organisations that continue to make positive contributions to the environment, their local communities, and the planet through their skills, products, or services.
Image source:
Image source: Eco-Logic Awards

The televised awards show will take place at the Two Oceans Aquarium in Cape Town, where the bronze, silver, and gold award winners across 12 categories, selected by esteemed environmentally conscious judges, will be announced. For those unable to attend the awards in person, there will be an opportunity to watch the event on DSTV's People Weather Channel 180 and Open View Channel 115 later in November and December.

“In these tumultuous times it’s more important than ever to recognise and celebrate the awe-inspiring contributions made by so many people and businesses striving to create a better, greener world. This, in turn, educates consumers about environmental challenges and empowers them to be part of the solution," says David Parry-Davies, the editor of The Enviropaedia and founder of the Eco-Logic Awards.

"We eagerly anticipate these awards every year, and with the legendary comedic host Nik Rabinowitz returning to the stage, we have no doubt that this year's awards will be a heart-warming celebration filled with belly laughs, and leave our guests feeling inspired to continue making a positive difference," adds David Parry-Davies.

The 2023 Eco-Logic Award finalists

Nature Conservation Award | Sponsored by Ford WildLife

  • Grootbos Green Futures Foundation
  • Tale of Two Leopards: Cape Leopard Trust & Endangered Wildlife Trust
  • The Centre for Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW)

Climate Change | Sponsored by Daily Maverick: Our Burning Planet

  • AfriSAM
  • GreenCape’s SA Climate Change Champs project
  • Mary Scholes

Eco-Innovation | Supported by NCPCSA

  • EWT: A high-tech solution that saves threatened birds from power line collisions
  • Urban Surfer
  • Wetland-in-a-Box: Vertical Up Flow Modular Constructed Wetland Water Treatment System

Circular Economy & Waste Innovation | Sponsored by Interwaste

  • ACEN (African Circular Economy Network)
  • AECI Women in Waste Management Project
  • Sun international – Time Square

Water Conservation | Sponsored by Rand Water

  • JoJo
  • The Water Hub
  • Vergelegen Wine Estate

Eco-Fashion and Lifestyle | Sponsored by Pick n Pay Clothing

  • Levi
  • The Joinery
  • The Legacy Collection

Eco-Health and Wellness

  • Esse Skincare
  • SOiL Organic Aromatherapy
  • The Apothecary Skin & Personal care range

Eco-Friendly Products | Sponsored by ElectroLux SA

  • Bokashi Bran
  • Ener-G-Africa - Clean Cooking Stove Implementation Programmes
  • ProNature Paints

Eco-Friendly Community | Sponsored by Enviropaedia

  • Backyard Farms
  • Kabega Primary
  • Mosselbank River Conservation Team

Eco-Angel | Sponsored by The Endangered Wildlife Trust

  • Helen Turnbull - CEO Cape Leopard Trust
  • Jane Trembath - Korsman Conservancy
  • Jonathan Leeming

Eco-Warrior | Sponsored by PolyCo SA

  • All Rise Attorneys
  • Ntsindiso Nongcavu - Coastal Links
  • Makoma Lekalakala - Earthlife Africa

NextOptions
Read more: eco-logic awards, Eco-Logic Awards finalists, Eco-Logic Award winners, Eco-Logic Awards

Related

Entries open for Eco-Logic Awards 2023
Entries open for Eco-Logic Awards 20235 Apr 2023
Entries now open for the 2022 Eco-Logic Awards
Entries now open for the 2022 Eco-Logic Awards14 Apr 2022
2021 Eco-Logic Awards winners announced
2021 Eco-Logic Awards winners announced5 Nov 2021
Entries now open for 10th Eco-Logic Awards
Entries now open for 10th Eco-Logic Awards23 Mar 2021
2020 Eco-Logic Awards finalists announced
2020 Eco-Logic Awards finalists announced12 Aug 2020
2020 Eco-Logic Awards open for entries
2020 Eco-Logic Awards open for entries3 Feb 2020
All the 2019 Eco-Logic Awards winners
All the 2019 Eco-Logic Awards winners10 Jun 2019
2019 Eco-Logic Awards finalists announced
2019 Eco-Logic Awards finalists announced10 May 2019

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz