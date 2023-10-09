2023 Eco-Logic Awards finalists

On 9 November, like-minded eco-champions will gather for the 12th annual Eco-Logic Awards, which honour South African individuals and organisations that continue to make positive contributions to the environment, their local communities, and the planet through their skills, products, or services.

The televised awards show will take place at the Two Oceans Aquarium in Cape Town, where the bronze, silver, and gold award winners across 12 categories, selected by esteemed environmentally conscious judges, will be announced. For those unable to attend the awards in person, there will be an opportunity to watch the event on DSTV's People Weather Channel 180 and Open View Channel 115 later in November and December.

“In these tumultuous times it’s more important than ever to recognise and celebrate the awe-inspiring contributions made by so many people and businesses striving to create a better, greener world. This, in turn, educates consumers about environmental challenges and empowers them to be part of the solution," says David Parry-Davies, the editor of The Enviropaedia and founder of the Eco-Logic Awards.

"We eagerly anticipate these awards every year, and with the legendary comedic host Nik Rabinowitz returning to the stage, we have no doubt that this year's awards will be a heart-warming celebration filled with belly laughs, and leave our guests feeling inspired to continue making a positive difference," adds David Parry-Davies.

The 2023 Eco-Logic Award finalists

Nature Conservation Award | Sponsored by Ford WildLife

Grootbos Green Futures Foundation



Tale of Two Leopards: Cape Leopard Trust & Endangered Wildlife Trust



The Centre for Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW)

Climate Change | Sponsored by Daily Maverick: Our Burning Planet

AfriSAM



GreenCape’s SA Climate Change Champs project



Mary Scholes

Eco-Innovation | Supported by NCPCSA

EWT: A high-tech solution that saves threatened birds from power line collisions



Urban Surfer



Wetland-in-a-Box: Vertical Up Flow Modular Constructed Wetland Water Treatment System

Circular Economy & Waste Innovation | Sponsored by Interwaste

ACEN (African Circular Economy Network)



AECI Women in Waste Management Project



Sun international – Time Square

Water Conservation | Sponsored by Rand Water

JoJo



The Water Hub



Vergelegen Wine Estate

Eco-Fashion and Lifestyle | Sponsored by Pick n Pay Clothing

Levi



The Joinery



The Legacy Collection

Eco-Health and Wellness

Esse Skincare



SOiL Organic Aromatherapy



The Apothecary Skin & Personal care range

Eco-Friendly Products | Sponsored by ElectroLux SA

Bokashi Bran



Ener-G-Africa - Clean Cooking Stove Implementation Programmes



ProNature Paints

Eco-Friendly Community | Sponsored by Enviropaedia

Backyard Farms



Kabega Primary



Mosselbank River Conservation Team

Eco-Angel | Sponsored by The Endangered Wildlife Trust

Helen Turnbull - CEO Cape Leopard Trust



Jane Trembath - Korsman Conservancy



Jonathan Leeming

Eco-Warrior | Sponsored by PolyCo SA