Safripol's 10-megawatt Sasolburg renewable energy plant shows sustainability is good for business

9 Oct 2023
Issued by: Safripol
As industry faces ongoing power supply challenges Safripol has constructed a solar farm to supply energy to their Sasolburg plant. A move that sees operational efficiencies and sustainability goals align perfectly.
The state-of-the-art technology solar farm covers 18 hectares outside Sasolburg, with over 15,000 panels tracking the sun continuously to absorb maximum energy. Photovoltaic cells convert the sun’s energy to power much of the plant’s production of high-density polyethylene and polypropylene. The plant produces around 160kt of HDPE and 120kt of PP annually.

Reliable and cost-efficient renewable energy is the future

The timing of the plant coming online couldn’t be better. Yet the road to solar in Sasolburg began at the head office in Johannesburg ten years ago as Safripol’s board investigated ways to achieve their sustainability goals and lower the company’s carbon footprint while delivering on key business objectives.

Foresight then is delivering results today and with ever-greater prospects for the future. A second 10-megawatt PV plant at Sasolburg is soon to be underway, and energy solutions for Safripol’s PET production plant at Jacobs, Durban are in the pipeline.

Nico van Niekerk, chief executive officer of Safripol said: “We will implement further renewable energy solutions by FY 2028, which will allow the business to drastically reduce our carbon-intensive coal-based energy source and ensure energy security for the business going into the future.”

A brighter future for the environment

The environment also profits from the utilisation of renewable energy with the use of solar power leading to a massive reduction in the carbon emissions that fossil fuels produce.

Adhir Bisunder, technology and project manager at Sasolburg, did the specific maths: “This plant will essentially bring around 20 gigawatts of energy. In terms of the CO2 reduction, we’re looking at around 20 to 21,000 tonnes of CO2. That’s equivalent to planting 100,000 trees.”

The Sasolburg Photovoltaic solar plant is a big step on Safripol’s renewable energy pathway to a net zero future.

Safripol
Safripol focuses on producing high-quality polymers for use in a variety of different sectors, including the infrastructure, telecommunications, agriculture, packaging, manufacturing, and medical sectors.
Read more: Safripol, Nico Van Niekerk

