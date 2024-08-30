Subscribe & Follow
Finalists for the 2024 Eco-Logic Awards
Entries across the 12 categories were evaluated by a panel of independent and environmentally knowledgeable executives from diverse backgrounds.
David Parry-Davies, editor of The Enviropaedia and founder of the Eco-Logic Awards, said: "While many of the entries were impressive, what ultimately led us to deciding on the finalists was decided by how well they demonstrated and reflected what we call 'eco-logical intelligence' – such intelligence is defined by seven specific ways of thinking that are beneficial for ‘people, planet and profit’. You can access these virtues of eco-logical thinking on our website.”
This year, the Eco-Logic Awards have partnered with Biomimicry SA to introduce a focus on nature-inspired solutions to human challenges. Winners will also benefit from a consultation (valued at R300 000) with the BiomimicrySA team and enrolment in their "Change Makers by Nature" programme. The programme gives participants the tools they need to lead purposefully, think systemically, and design solutions inspired by nature.
Hosted by comedian and presenter Themba Robin, the Eco-Logic Awards ceremony will be broadcast on PPL°Planet (OpenView Channel 115), offering millions of South Africans the opportunity to witness the progress being made toward a sustainable future.
From Eco-Fashion and Lifestyle to Circulation Economy and Waste Innovation, this year’s finalists embody the Eco-Logic Awards' mission to support and promote initiatives, products, and services, that contribute to a healthier, happier and more sustainable future for all.
Full list of finalists
The Nature Conservation Award
- BirdLife South Africa
- Greenpop - Reforest Fest 2025
- Two Oceans Aquarium: Marine Protected Areas Day
The Climate Change Award
- Atlantis Special Economic Zone
- Climate Action Network South Africa (SACAN)
- Earthlife Africa Johannesburg
- SAFCEI (Southern African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute)
The Eco-Innovation Award
- Endangered Wildlife Trust - eDNA by Samantha Mynhardt
- Inverroche Bee&Bee
- Urban Surfer - Project: Sorting & Solar baling reclaimer camp in Parktown
The Circular Economy and Waste Innovation Award
- Eskom - Lethabo Power Station
- Netcare Limited - My Walk Made With Soul
- Singakwenza Early Childhood Education
The Water Conservation Award
- Harmony Water Treatment Projects
- The South African Breweries/ AB-InBev: Water Security Through Catchment Restoration
- Woolworths & WWF-SA Water Stewardship Project
The Eco-Fashion and Lifestyle Award
- AECI: From Bottles to Bags
- Chic Mamas Do Care & Love It Again
- Sealand Gear
The Eco-Health and Wellness Award
- Aether Group (Aether Apothecary)
- Kiko Vitals
- Three Sisters & Co
The Eco-Friendly Products Award
- Faithful To Nature
- Mo's Crib
- The Mushroom Box
The Eco-Community Award
- Abalimi Bezekhaya
- Mosselbank River Conservation Team NPC
- Protect The West Coast NPC
The Eco-Hospitality and Tourism Award
- Babanango Game Reserve
- CTICC | Cape Town International Convention Centre
- Veld and Sea
The Eco-Angel Award
- Abigel Sheridan - Chic Mamas Do Care & Love It Again
- Dimakatso Nhlapo - Netcare Hospitals
- Zandile Ndhlovu - The Black Mermaid
The Eco-Warrior Award
- David Tshidzumba
- Kumi Naidoo - Artivism
- Nonhle Mbuthuma - Wild Law Institute
Eco-Logical Intelligence – Lifetime Achievement Award
- Dave Varty – Londolozi Game Reserve
The glamorously green awards are made possible by the support of key organisations such as the Two Oceans Aquarium, Interwaste, The Ford Wildlife Foundation, Polyco and The CSIR-NCPC, who share a common vision of supporting the champions that lead these efforts.
For more info, visit www.eco-logicawards.com