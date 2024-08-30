South Africa’s most innovative and impactful eco-champions have been named as finalists for the 2024 Eco-Logic Awards, which will take place on 30 October at Two Oceans Aquarium, V&A Waterfront. Now in its 13th year, the awards celebrate individuals, organisations, products and services that are pioneering eco-conscious solutions across the country.

Image: Supplied

Entries across the 12 categories were evaluated by a panel of independent and environmentally knowledgeable executives from diverse backgrounds.

David Parry-Davies, editor of The Enviropaedia and founder of the Eco-Logic Awards, said: "While many of the entries were impressive, what ultimately led us to deciding on the finalists was decided by how well they demonstrated and reflected what we call 'eco-logical intelligence' – such intelligence is defined by seven specific ways of thinking that are beneficial for ‘people, planet and profit’. You can access these virtues of eco-logical thinking on our website.”

This year, the Eco-Logic Awards have partnered with Biomimicry SA to introduce a focus on nature-inspired solutions to human challenges. Winners will also benefit from a consultation (valued at R300 000) with the BiomimicrySA team and enrolment in their "Change Makers by Nature" programme. The programme gives participants the tools they need to lead purposefully, think systemically, and design solutions inspired by nature.

Hosted by comedian and presenter Themba Robin, the Eco-Logic Awards ceremony will be broadcast on PPL°Planet (OpenView Channel 115), offering millions of South Africans the opportunity to witness the progress being made toward a sustainable future.

From Eco-Fashion and Lifestyle to Circulation Economy and Waste Innovation, this year’s finalists embody the Eco-Logic Awards' mission to support and promote initiatives, products, and services, that contribute to a healthier, happier and more sustainable future for all.

Full list of finalists

The Nature Conservation Award

BirdLife South Africa



Greenpop - Reforest Fest 2025



Two Oceans Aquarium: Marine Protected Areas Day

The Climate Change Award

Atlantis Special Economic Zone



Climate Action Network South Africa (SACAN)



Earthlife Africa Johannesburg



SAFCEI (Southern African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute)

The Eco-Innovation Award

Endangered Wildlife Trust - eDNA by Samantha Mynhardt



Inverroche Bee&Bee



Urban Surfer - Project: Sorting & Solar baling reclaimer camp in Parktown

The Circular Economy and Waste Innovation Award

Eskom - Lethabo Power Station



Netcare Limited - My Walk Made With Soul



Singakwenza Early Childhood Education

The Water Conservation Award

Harmony Water Treatment Projects



The South African Breweries/ AB-InBev: Water Security Through Catchment Restoration



Woolworths & WWF-SA Water Stewardship Project

The Eco-Fashion and Lifestyle Award

AECI: From Bottles to Bags



Chic Mamas Do Care & Love It Again



Sealand Gear

The Eco-Health and Wellness Award

Aether Group (Aether Apothecary)



Kiko Vitals



Three Sisters & Co

The Eco-Friendly Products Award

Faithful To Nature



Mo's Crib



The Mushroom Box

The Eco-Community Award

Abalimi Bezekhaya



Mosselbank River Conservation Team NPC



Protect The West Coast NPC

The Eco-Hospitality and Tourism Award

Babanango Game Reserve



CTICC | Cape Town International Convention Centre



Veld and Sea

The Eco-Angel Award

Abigel Sheridan - Chic Mamas Do Care & Love It Again



Dimakatso Nhlapo - Netcare Hospitals



Zandile Ndhlovu - The Black Mermaid

The Eco-Warrior Award

David Tshidzumba



Kumi Naidoo - Artivism



Nonhle Mbuthuma - Wild Law Institute

Eco-Logical Intelligence – Lifetime Achievement Award

Dave Varty – Londolozi Game Reserve

The glamorously green awards are made possible by the support of key organisations such as the Two Oceans Aquarium, Interwaste, The Ford Wildlife Foundation, Polyco and The CSIR-NCPC, who share a common vision of supporting the champions that lead these efforts.

For more info, visit www.eco-logicawards.com