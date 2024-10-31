ESG ESG & Sustainability
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

MultiChoiceCoronationThe Social Employment FundAfriGISTLC Worldwide AfricaUCT Graduate School of BusinessEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

ESG & Sustainability News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    2024 Eco-Logic Awards honours green guardians

    31 Oct 2024
    31 Oct 2024
    The 2024 Eco-Logic Awards celebrated South Africa's environmentally-conscious superheroes for their contributions to protecting and preserving the planet at the annual awards ceremony held at The Avenue at The Two Oceans Aquarium in Cape Town on 30 October.
    Image: Supplied
    Image: Supplied

    MCed by local comedian Themba Robin, eco-movers and shakers from various environmental sectors gathered to recognise extraordinary achievements in South African wildlife conservation, waste innovation, climate change, water conservation, and more.

    Now in its 12th year, the Eco-Logic awards has continued to grow in its prestige and influence to become South Africa’s premier environmental event, offering finalists and winners a platform to showcase and promote their products, services, innovations and projects, gaining credibility, and influence as sustainability champions.

    This year's winners will benefit from a consultation (valued at R300,000) with awards partner Biomimicry SA, and enrolment in its "Change Makers by Nature" programme. The programme gives participants the tools they need to lead purposefully, think systematically, and design solutions inspired by nature. This helps businesses to improve efficiencies, resilience and grow sustainably while working in harmony with the environment.

    “With each award, we celebrate not just individual achievements, but the collective potential to drive meaningful change. This partnership with Biomimicry SA is a significant step towards implementing sustainable practices through biomimicry, allowing us to learn from nature's wisdom and evolve in unprecedented ways," said David Parry-Davies, editor of The Enviropaedia and founder of the Eco-Logic Awards.

    Image: Supplied
    Image: Supplied

    Full list of winners

    CategoryGoldSilverBronze
    Nature ConservationBirdLife South AfricaGreenpop - Reforest Fest 2025Two Oceans Aquarium: Marine Protected Areas Day
    Climate ChangeAtlantic Special Economic ZoneClimate Action Network South Africa (SACAN) and Earthlife Africa JohannesburgSouthern African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute (SAFCEI)
    Eco-InnovationUrban Surfer - Sorting & Solar Baling Reclaimer CampEndangered Wildlife Trust - eDNA by Samantha MynhardtInverroche Bee&Bee (Company: Grid Worldwide)
    Circular Economy and Waste InnovationNetcare Limited - My Walk Made With SoulEskom - Lethabo Power StationSingakwenza Early Childhood Education
    Water ConservationHarmony Water Treatment ProjectsWoolworths & WWF-SA Water Stewardship ProjectSouth African Breweries/ AB-InBev: Water Security Through Catchment Restoration
    Eco-Fashion and LifestyleSealand GearChic Mamas Do Care & Love It AgainAECI: From Bottles to Bags
    Eco-Health and WellnessAether Group - Aether ApothecaryKiko VitalsThree Sisters & Co
    Eco-Friendly ProductsThe Mushroom BoxMo's CribFaithful To Nature
    Eco-CommunityProtect The West Coast NPCMosselbank River Conservation Team NPCAbalimi Bezekhaya
    Eco-Hospitality and TourismBabanango Game ReserveVeld and SeaCTICC | Cape Town International Convention Centre
    Eco-AngelZandile Ndhlovu - The Black MermaidAbigel Sheridan - Chic Mamas Do Care & Love It AgainDimakatso Nhlapo - Netcare Hospitals
    Eco-WarriorKumi Naidoo - ArtivismNonhle Mbuthuma - Wild Law InstituteDavid Tshidzumba
    Eco-Logical Intelligence Lifetime Achievement AwardDave Varty - Londolozi

    Elephant in the ballroom

    At the event, a 2m-tall elephant structure in the main ballroom invited guests, dressed in glamorously green eco-outfits, to consider "What is the elephant in the room that no one is talking about?"

    Image: Supplied
    Image: Supplied

    "We must recognise that the terrible environmental challenges we face today are all as a result of our actions, which are driven by our thinking. So in order to overcome these challenges – we first need to change our thinking about our planet and environment. We need to think eco-logically. And that is what the seven virtues of eco-logical thinking and the Eco-Logic Awards is all about,” said Parry-Davies.

    The event will be televised on PPL°Planet (OpenView Channel 115) and DStv Home (Channel 176) in November 2024.

    Read more: David Parry-Davies, eco-logic awards, Eco-Logic Awards, Eco-Logic Awards 2024
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz