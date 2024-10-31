2024 Eco-Logic Awards honours green guardians

The 2024 Eco-Logic Awards celebrated South Africa's environmentally-conscious superheroes for their contributions to protecting and preserving the planet at the annual awards ceremony held at The Avenue at The Two Oceans Aquarium in Cape Town on 30 October.

Image: Supplied

MCed by local comedian Themba Robin, eco-movers and shakers from various environmental sectors gathered to recognise extraordinary achievements in South African wildlife conservation, waste innovation, climate change, water conservation, and more.

Now in its 12th year, the Eco-Logic awards has continued to grow in its prestige and influence to become South Africa’s premier environmental event, offering finalists and winners a platform to showcase and promote their products, services, innovations and projects, gaining credibility, and influence as sustainability champions.

This year's winners will benefit from a consultation (valued at R300,000) with awards partner Biomimicry SA, and enrolment in its "Change Makers by Nature" programme. The programme gives participants the tools they need to lead purposefully, think systematically, and design solutions inspired by nature. This helps businesses to improve efficiencies, resilience and grow sustainably while working in harmony with the environment.

“With each award, we celebrate not just individual achievements, but the collective potential to drive meaningful change. This partnership with Biomimicry SA is a significant step towards implementing sustainable practices through biomimicry, allowing us to learn from nature's wisdom and evolve in unprecedented ways," said David Parry-Davies, editor of The Enviropaedia and founder of the Eco-Logic Awards.

Image: Supplied

Full list of winners

Category Gold Silver Bronze Nature Conservation BirdLife South Africa Greenpop - Reforest Fest 2025 Two Oceans Aquarium: Marine Protected Areas Day Climate Change Atlantic Special Economic Zone Climate Action Network South Africa (SACAN) and Earthlife Africa Johannesburg Southern African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute (SAFCEI) Eco-Innovation Urban Surfer - Sorting & Solar Baling Reclaimer Camp Endangered Wildlife Trust - eDNA by Samantha Mynhardt Inverroche Bee&Bee (Company: Grid Worldwide) Circular Economy and Waste Innovation Netcare Limited - My Walk Made With Soul Eskom - Lethabo Power Station Singakwenza Early Childhood Education Water Conservation Harmony Water Treatment Projects Woolworths & WWF-SA Water Stewardship Project South African Breweries/ AB-InBev: Water Security Through Catchment Restoration Eco-Fashion and Lifestyle Sealand Gear Chic Mamas Do Care & Love It Again AECI: From Bottles to Bags Eco-Health and Wellness Aether Group - Aether Apothecary Kiko Vitals Three Sisters & Co Eco-Friendly Products The Mushroom Box Mo's Crib Faithful To Nature Eco-Community Protect The West Coast NPC Mosselbank River Conservation Team NPC Abalimi Bezekhaya Eco-Hospitality and Tourism Babanango Game Reserve Veld and Sea CTICC | Cape Town International Convention Centre Eco-Angel Zandile Ndhlovu - The Black Mermaid Abigel Sheridan - Chic Mamas Do Care & Love It Again Dimakatso Nhlapo - Netcare Hospitals Eco-Warrior Kumi Naidoo - Artivism Nonhle Mbuthuma - Wild Law Institute David Tshidzumba Eco-Logical Intelligence Lifetime Achievement Award Dave Varty - Londolozi

Elephant in the ballroom

At the event, a 2m-tall elephant structure in the main ballroom invited guests, dressed in glamorously green eco-outfits, to consider "What is the elephant in the room that no one is talking about?"

Image: Supplied

"We must recognise that the terrible environmental challenges we face today are all as a result of our actions, which are driven by our thinking. So in order to overcome these challenges – we first need to change our thinking about our planet and environment. We need to think eco-logically. And that is what the seven virtues of eco-logical thinking and the Eco-Logic Awards is all about,” said Parry-Davies.

The event will be televised on PPL°Planet (OpenView Channel 115) and DStv Home (Channel 176) in November 2024.