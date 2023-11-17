All the 2023 Eco Logic Awards winners

The event was attended by high-profile guests, eco-conscious CEOs and celebrities, and eco-champions from around South Africa and Mced by comedian Nik Rabinowitz and Zandile Ndhlovu aka, The Black Mermaid.

David Parry-Davies concludes with thanks.

“I would like to extend a massive thank you to our sponsors, without their generous support our annual award show wouldn’t be possible.

“A heartfelt thank you to the team that works tirelessly behind-the-scenes to bring such a spectacular evening together.

“And to each eco-champion who dedicates their time and energy to contribute to this beautiful planet, thank you! Until next year.”

The awards show will be televised on People's Weather DStv channel 180 and Openview channel 115 on 2 and 16 December at 8am/ 2pm.