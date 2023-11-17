Industries

    All the 2023 Eco Logic Awards winners

    17 Nov 2023
    17 Nov 2023
    The 2023 Eco Logic Awards took place recently at the Two Oceans Aquarium, in Cape Town and saw bronze, silver, and gold winners awarded across 13 categories.
    Image supplied. The eco Logic Awards took place recently
    Image supplied. The eco Logic Awards took place recently

    The awards are an important national platform to showcase and promote those individuals, organisations, products, and services that are doing good for ‘people and planet’.

    “Each year it becomes increasingly important and effective for us as individuals to play our part and contribute to solving today’s environmental challenges, and we can do this by leveraging our consumer spending power and supporting those that are committed to building a sustainable society and environment,” says David Parry-Davies, editor of The Enviropaedia and founder of the Eco-Logic Awards.

    Image source:
    2023 Eco-Logic Award finalists

    9 Oct 2023

    2023 Eco-Logic winners

    Nature Conservation Award | Sponsored by Ford WildLife

    • Gold: Tale of Two Leopards: Cape Leopard Trust & Endangered Wildlife Trust
    • Silver: The Centre for Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW)
    • Bronze: Grootbos Green Futures Foundation

      Climate Change | Sponsored by Daily Maverick: Our Burning Planet

      • Gold: Mary Scholes
      • Silver: GreenCape’s SA Climate Change Champs project
      • Bronze: AfriSAM

        Eco-Innovation | Supported by NCPCSA

        • Gold: Urban Surfer
        • Silver: Wetland-in-a-Box: Vertical Up Flow Mular Constructed Wetland Water Treatment System
        • Bronze: EWT: A high-tech solution that saves threatened birds from power line collisions

          Circular Economy & Waste Innovation | Sponsored by Interwaste

          • Gold: ACEN (African Circular Economy Network)
          • Silver: AECI Women in Waste Management Project
          • Bronze: Sun international – Time Square

            Water Conservation | Sponsored by Rand Water

            • Gold: The Water Hub
            • Silver: Vergelegen Wine Estate
            • Bronze: JoJo

              Eco-Fashion and Lifestyle | Sponsored by Pick n Pay Clothing

              • Gold: The Joinery
              • Silver: LEVI
              • Bronze: The Legacy Collection

                Eco-Health and Wellness

                • Gold: Esse Skincare
                • Silver: SOiL Organic Aromatherapy
                • Bronze: The Apothecary Skin & Personal care range

                  Eco-Friendly Products | Sponsored by ElectroLux SA

                  • Gold: Bokashi Bran
                  • Silver: ProNature Paints
                  • Bronze: Ener-G-Africa - Clean Cooking Stove Implementation Programmes

                    Eco-Friendly Community | Sponsored by Danone

                    • Gold: Backyard Farms
                    • Silver: Kabega Primary
                    • Bronze: Mosselbank River Conservation Team

                      Eco-Angel | Sponsored by The Endangered Wildlife Trust

                      • Gold: Helen Turnbull - CEO Cape Leopard Trust
                      • Silver: Jane Trembath - Korsman Conservancy
                      • Bronze: Jonathan Leeming

                        Eco-Warrior | Sponsored by PolyCo SA

                        • Gold: All Rise Attorneys
                        • Silver: Ntsindiso Nongcavu - Coastal Links
                          Bronze: Makoma Lekalakala - Earthlife Africa

                          Eco-Intelligence | Sponsored by GCX

                          • Gold: Mark Anderson – CEO of BirdLife SA

                            The event was attended by high-profile guests, eco-conscious CEOs and celebrities, and eco-champions from around South Africa and Mced by comedian Nik Rabinowitz and Zandile Ndhlovu aka, The Black Mermaid.

                            David Parry-Davies concludes with thanks.

                            “I would like to extend a massive thank you to our sponsors, without their generous support our annual award show wouldn’t be possible.

                            “A heartfelt thank you to the team that works tirelessly behind-the-scenes to bring such a spectacular evening together.
                            “And to each eco-champion who dedicates their time and energy to contribute to this beautiful planet, thank you! Until next year.”

                            The awards show will be televised on People's Weather DStv channel 180 and Openview channel 115 on 2 and 16 December at 8am/ 2pm.

    Let's do Biz