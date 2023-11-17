SA condemns Israel for attack that wounded Jordanian medics in Gaza

South Africa has joined the international community in expressing serious concern following the Israeli bombing near the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza on Wednesday, 15 November.

Source: World Food Programme.

According to a statement released by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco), the attack left several hospital staff members wounded as they attempted to treat Palestinian citizens injured by Israel’s bombardment.

“South Africa is gravely concerned at the continuous targeting of medical facilities, schools and holy sites that are a source of shelter and protection for the civilian population who bear the brunt of the inhumane attacks in the Gaza Strip,” the statement read.

Among the casualties of the Israeli siege of Gaza was the head of the Gift of the Givers Foundation office in Gaza, Ahmed Abbasi, who was targeted by the Israel Defence Force (IDF) while returning from morning prayer on Thursday. Abbasi was killed alongside his brother.

“South Africa is outraged at the killing of civilians and aid workers. South Africa continues to maintain that there is no legal, ethical or moral justification for the bombardment of non-combatants and destruction of civilian sites.”

According to the Dirco, Israel, as the occupying power, has a duty to protect civilians in Gaza.

“It is cruel to endanger the lives of Palestinians who have sought refuge from intense bombardment and gun battles.”

The department cited the International Humanitarian Law (IHL), in particular, the Fourth Geneva Convention, which states that health establishments, including hospitals, should not be attacked.

“This protection extends to the wounded and sick as well as to medical staff and emergency vehicles.

“All those responsible for the bombardment of non-combatants, medical facilities and other civilian sites must be held accountable for war crimes and crimes against humanity. In the case of the deaths of civilians in Gaza and increasingly now in the West Bank, the crime of genocide must also be investigated.”

The department said South Africa echoes the United Nations General Assembly’s resolution that has called for an immediate ceasefire and the immediate opening of humanitarian corridors to allow for the provision of food, medical supplies and fuel.

“South Africa reiterated its calls on the United Nations to deploy a rapid protection force to protect the civilian population from further bombardment.”

The country has since called on for enhanced peace efforts aimed at reviving a political process, leading to the establishment of a viable Palestinian state, existing side by side in peace with Israel within internationally recognised borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The department said this was in compliance with all relevant UN resolutions, international law and internationally agreed parameters.