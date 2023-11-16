Gift of the Givers leader assassinated in Gaza

The leader of the Gaza office for Gift of the Givers, Ahmed Abbasi, along with his brother, was fatally shot on their way back from morning prayers, as reported by Imtiaz Sooliman, the founder and chair of the humanitarian organisation.

Source: Gift of the Givers.

In a statement issued on Thursday, 16 November, Gift of the Givers asserted that Abbasi was targeted by Israeli forces in Gaza.

Ahmed Abbasi played a crucial role in implementing various projects for the organisation including the care of orphans, widows, the elderly and the ill.

He facilitated the distribution of water produced by desalination plants, delivered food parcels, supplied hot meals, and improved the conditions of damaged homes.

He worked for Gift of the Givers since 2013, and was more recently responsible for addressing the emergency healthcare needs of Palestinians since Hamas initiated a surprise attack on Israel last month.

Humanitarian action and advocacy

In response to this tragic incident, Gift of the Givers released a statement advocating for the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador from South Africa and the closure of the embassy.

The organisation wholeheartedly backed President Cyril Ramaphosa's appeal to bring Tel Aviv and Benjamin Netanyahu before the International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, and ethnic cleansing.

Gift of the Givers also insisted on holding Israel accountable, urging for war reparations to fund the reconstruction of Gaza and compensation for every family adversely affected by the conflict.

Meanwhile, the African National Congress has announced plans to support a parliamentary motion calling for the suspension of all diplomatic relations with Israel. This motion also expresses support for a ceasefire in the Middle East.

According to the Hamas-run Palestinian health ministry, the death toll in Gaza has surpassed 11,000.