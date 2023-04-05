Calling all eco-warriors - entries open for 2025 Eco-Logic Awards

The 14th annual Eco-Logic Awards - South Africa’s premier platform celebrating and promoting the country's eco-champions making an impact in environmental conservation, sustainability, and eco-innovation - is open for entry.

Image supplied

Submissions are being accepted across 12 award categories, including Climate Change, Nature Conservation, Water Conservation, Circular Economy and Waste Innovation, Eco-Fashion and Lifestyle, Eco-health and Wellness, Eco-Hospitality and Tourism, Eco-Innovation, Eco-Friendly Products, Eco-Communities and Schools, Eco-Angel, and Eco-Warrior.

“With South Africa ranking among the top 15 largest carbon emitters globally and facing critical environmental challenges, including extreme droughts, biodiversity loss, and pollution, the need for effective action is urgent,” says David Parry-Davies, founder of the Eco-Logic Awards and editor of The Enviropaedia.

“The Eco-Logic awards provide a platform to spotlight the organisations, individuals and initiatives, who are thinking outside of the box and taking positive steps toward what is so desperately needed to safeguard the future security of people and planet.”

This year’s prestigious awards ceremony will take place on 29 October 2025 at the Two Oceans Aquarium in Cape Town, with comedian Themba Robin returning as MC.

Entry details

Entry into the Eco-Logic Awards is free and all submissions will be assessed by a panel of 12 highly esteemed independent environmental experts. The deadline for entries is 30 June 2025.

For more information or to enter, visit: www.eco-logicawards.com