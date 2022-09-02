Airlink's new route halves Cape Town-Maputo flight time

Airlink has launched the first ever scheduled direct air service between Cape Town and Maputo.

"With this new Cape Town-Maputo service, Airlink is more than halving the travel time between two of the region's major cities. By making it easier and more efficient for people to do business Airlink will help to unlock fresh opportunities to boost trade commerce and tourism between the two markets. It is also in line with our strategy to increase our choice of connections from Cape Town with key business and tourism destinations throughout southern Africa," says Rodger Foster, Airlink CEO and managing director.

Source: Supplied

Airlink is operating a modern and efficient 37-seat Embraer 135 twin-engine jetliner to develop the route, which will initially be service with three return flights a week.

"Cape Town Air Access is excited to welcome Airlink’s inaugural flight between Maputo and Cape Town. This addition increases the carrier’s expansive regional network to a total of six destinations and 51 frequencies a week, making Airlink the carrier with the most cross-border frequencies operated out of Cape Town. Maputo is a major destination for Cape Town with over 21,500 two-way international passengers recorded in 2019. A direct route between the two destinations is a great achievement and we wish Airlink all the success with their new route,” said Wrenelle Stander, CEO of Wesgro.

Mozambique is an important market for Airlink, which currently provides flights from Johannesburg to Maputo, Beira, Nampula, Pemba, Tete and Vilanculos (which Airlink also serves directly from Mbombela/Nelspruit).

In addition to Maputo, Airlink operates direct regional flights connecting Cape Town with Windhoek, Walvis Bay, Harare, Victoria Falls and Maun.

Flight schedule

• The 4Z 489 flight departs Cape Town at 5.10pm and arrives in Maputo at 7.40pm (Wednesday, Friday and Sunday)

• The 4Z 490 flight departs Maputo at 6.10am and arrives in Cape Town at 9am (Monday, Thursday and Saturday)