Explore The Unconditioned Mind, a new podcast with Nonkululelo Gobodo

The Unconditioned Mind is a new podcast from the founder and CEO of Awakened Global, Nonkululelo Gobodo, that explores the issues of social, racial, and gender inequality.

Founder and CEO of Awakened Global, Nonkululelo Gobodo. Image: LinkedIn

Launching today, 9 November, its first season features 10 episodes that address the pressing issues of our time, exploring the intersections of social, racial, and gender inequality.

The Unconditioned Mind podcast is more than just a podcast; it's a transformative journey designed to empower Black people and women to liberate themselves from mental conditioning and discrimination, fostering self-worth and self-determination.

The show offers thought-provoking discussions, inspiring stories, and practical guidance that dismantle racial and gender limitations, inspiring listeners to embrace their true potential and unlock their authentic power.

Upcoming guests

Gobodo has assembled a line-up of guests who will share their unique perspectives, experiences, and insights, starting with Christo Wiese, who will discuss his journey from small-town lawyer to billionaire, shedding light on his secrets to success, hard work and leadership.

He will also share a compelling narrative about the Afrikaners' resilience and unity following the Anglo-Boer war, emphasising the value of diversity and the importance of working together for a better future.

Upcoming guests include Professor Melissa Steyn, the South African National Research chair in Critical Diversity Studies and founding director of the Wits Centre for Diversity Studies, Dr William Mpofu, a researcher at the Wits Centre for Diversity Studies, and Professor Malose Lange, a psychology senior lecturer in the School of Community and Human Development at the University of the Witwatersrand.

No stranger to breaking barriers

Gobodo is no stranger to breaking barriers and shattering glass ceilings. She made history as South Africa's first black female Chartered Accountant (CA) in 1987.

She then went on to build one of the country's most respected accounting firms, SizweNtsalubaGobodo, now known as SNG Grant Thornton. Her journey as a woman in a male, white-dominated industry is detailed in her book, Awakened ... to My True Self, which was published last year.

The Unconditioned Mind podcast will be available on multiple platforms, including YouTube, Spotify, and Google Play. For more information about the podcast and to stay updated on upcoming episodes, see @AwakenedGlobal.