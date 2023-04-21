Women's Month
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

The Walt Disney Company AfricaHeineken BeveragesDarkMatterDMASAAdvertising Media ForumKLAJacaranda FMMediaHeads 360DentsuMullen Lowe South AfricaUrban Brew StudiosMedia24OFM RadioeQvestTenacityPREnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Women's Month Profile

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

#WomensMonth: Michelle Marais - Working in advertising takes guts; as a woman even more so

Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
6 Aug 2024
6 Aug 2024
Every agency champions female leadership. “But for the women in these agencies, it’s hard to be what they cannot see. The Cannes Lions’ #SIBI initiative changes this,” says Michelle Marais.
Source: © LIA Michelle Marais, senior copywriter at Dentsu Creative and a 2024 Cannes See It.Be It. recipient talks about being a female in the creative industry at the tip of Africa
Source: © LIA LIA Michelle Marais, senior copywriter at Dentsu Creative and a 2024 Cannes See It.Be It. recipient talks about being a female in the creative industry at the tip of Africa

A senior copywriter at Dentsu Creative, Marais is one of 18 women out of 1,400 applicants selected for this year’s Cannes See It. Be It (#SIBI) programme, a selection she calls “both a privilege and an affirmation".

“This women's leadership accelerator programme allowed me to see female leaders - women at the absolute top of their game - and inspires me to be one, too,” she says.

Being seen

She says, “Working in advertising takes guts. Working as a woman in advertising at the tip of Africa? Even more so.”

Being selected for the programme, she says, “made me feel seen and sharing experiences with others worldwide gave me some much-needed perspective”.

While she dreamed of a career in advertising, (“I come from a middle-class family.”) ad school was never on the cards for her, but after years of working at an architecture firm, she felt “discontent”.

“I realised life’s too short to play small. So, I made a big decision to pivot.”

That was 12 years ago.

Cannes Lions has unveiled its latest cohort
Cannes Lions has unveiled its latest cohort

Dentsu  11 Apr 2024

The competence-likability dilemma

She describes herself as hard to stereotype and a woman who gets things done without compromising others.

“People don’t know what to make of that. A former boss certainly didn’t when he called me a b*tch in a performance review for calling out his sexist jokes, then admitted he “couldn't fault” my work.”

She says that this issue – the competence-likability dilemma – remains one of the biggest challenges.

“Not only for me but for women everywhere. It’s an unconscious bias. While I can't change it, I can remain true to myself, and support others who do so, too.”

Boring is bad for business

What she learnt from the See It. Be It programme is that promoting the same types of people turns agencies into stale algorithms.

“It's not just boring; it's bad for business. Companies with gender-diverse executive teams are 21% more likely to experience above-average profitability. So says McKinsey.”

Reflecting on the journey of a woman in communications
Reflecting on the journey of a woman in communications

  3 hours

#SIBI highlights

For her the programme was a week of highlights, from a talk about social disobedience from BBDO India’s humble and hilarious Josy, and a private Q&A with Syrian refugee & Olympian Yusra, a session about salary negotiations from Laura & Larissa from More Grls and joining ad icon Cindy in the Cannes Glass Lion jury room.

“My top #SIBI highlight, however, was meeting women from around the world and discovering our commonalities. Our challenges as female leaders are similar. And our desire to address them, equally as urgent,” she says.

Women’s Month

Asked what Women’s Month means to her, she simply states, “Women’s Month will matter to me when it no longer needs to exist.”

Her advice to young women in the creative industry, "Don’t change with the tide. Find allies –sisters, friends, mentors – and anchor yourself to them.”

Image supplied. Lauren Mitchell, creative group lead at Accenture Song will represent Africa at this year’s Cannes See It Be It programme, an accelerator programme for women who have just stepped into a leadership role within their agency
'See It Be It': Overcoming gender barriers in the creative space

  21 Apr 2023

See It. Be It

See It. Be It. is Cannes Lions' response to the gender imbalance that continues to persist in the creative sector. Every year, it invites 16 women and non-binary people to Cannes Lions for a four-day programme, which includes mentorship opportunities and private masterclasses with industry leaders as well as backstage access and session invitations tailored to each participant’s career goals. Since its launch, it has helped over 100 women and non-binary people from 33 countries.

“Please, and I cannot stress this enough, apply to be part of next year's cohort and let's become the leaders we wish we had,” Marais says.

Find out more about See It.Be It.https://www.canneslions.com/initiatives/see-it-be-it here.

For more:

As media partner to the Creative Circle SA, we’re proud to publish exclusive daily snapshot updates from Cannes. Don’t miss the first Diary of Creative Circle at Cannes from the SA cohort on the ground in Cannes, every day from 19-24 June! Also Book Now for The Full Circle event, brought to you by the Creative Circle - an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award winning work from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Read more: equity, Women's Day, women's month, Cannes Lions, diversity, Danette Breitenbach, gender inequality, #WomensMonth, Michelle Marais, Dentsu Creative
Share this article
NextOptions

About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
Related
#WomensMonth: Michelle Rust on lighting the way of Okracandle
#WomensMonth: Michelle Rust on lighting the way of Okracandle
 2 hours
Desiree Hlubi, Sisi brand manager at BBF Safety Group
#WomensMonth: The rise of gender-specific PPE in construction
 2 hours
Reflecting on the journey of a woman in communications
Reflecting on the journey of a woman in communications
 3 hours
New guidelines for women safety in mining is a big step forward in the industry's fight against GBVF
#WomensMonth: South African mining industry takes big step in fight against GBVF
 1 day
#WomensMonth: Siphiwe Ledingwane, director of PR, comms & projects at Ipasa on resilience
#WomensMonth: Siphiwe Ledingwane, director of PR, comms & projects at Ipasa on resilience
 1 Aug 2024
#WomensMonth: VML SA's Ana Rocha - &quot;Women need to take up and own their own space&quot;
#WomensMonth: VML SA's Ana Rocha - "Women need to take up and own their own space"
 1 Aug 2024
Source: © Anne of Carversville Negative social media conversations on Adidas’ decision to drop supermodel Bella Hadid from its SL72 campaign have led to its brand sentiment plummeting
Adidas' brand sentiment plummets after dropping Bella Hadid
 29 Jul 2024
Source: © WPP At the recent Creative Circle Full Circle held in Johannesburg this year's South African Cannes Lions jury members' gave their insights into some of the world's best advertising campaigns
#Cannes2024: Insights on some of the world's best creative work
 29 Jul 2024
More industry news

NextOptions
Let's do Biz