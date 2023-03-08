Discovery & Visa's SpendTrends2023 reveals SA's new normal

The SpendTrend 2023 report, released today, provides insight into what 2023 might look like as it examines trends in consumer behaviour and spending habits.

A collaboration between Discovery Bank and Visa, the report highlights were presented by Hylton Kallner, CEO of Discovery Bank and Lineshree Moodley, general manger for Visa, South Africa.

The report covers four years from 2019 to 2022.

“This makes the report very relevant, as it covers pre-Covid, the Covid period and post-Covid so it provides real context to what is happening on the ground in South Africa on an economic level, showing actual individual spending,” says Kallner.

Moodley says the data provides key insights that enable them to remove barriers and include more people in the economy through discussion and action.

Top trends

Sustained consumer shift to electronic payments South African consumers spend on cards increased by 22%. Electronic payments have remained strong and stable relative to 2019 with e-commerce well above pre-Covid levels. The growth in non-cash transactions has accelerated. “Electronic spend by consumers is stable, with strong e-commerce growth. South Africa has experienced significant e-commerce growth, which, while it accelerated due to Covid, was already there pre-Covid, despite inflationary pressures,” says Moodley. This trend matters as this sustained shift to digital and growth in non-cash transactions has accelerated so every player in the ecosystem needs to invest accordingly to enable new forms factors of payments, such as retailers and restaurants accepting payments along with swiping or tapping your card.

The recovery and rise of travel While there has been an increase in the average travel basket size, there has been a decrease in the frequency of travel. Despite the decreased frequency in travel, and this is across both leisure and business travel, domestic travel locally is up to levels that surpass pre-Covid level in 2019. This shows that South Africans are eager to travel again. “At the peak of the pandemic, Namibia and Botswana were the favoured destinations of South Africans, the pre-Covid favourite destinations, the UAE, US, and UK, are now back. This is good for our economy, as it better for the country when this industry grows,” explains Moodley. Payment players need to stay relevant by ensuring their travel related incentives meet new demands. For example banks are buying travel booking platforms and travel agencies and airlines are launching WhatsApp check-ins.

Guarding against fraudThe increasing digital banking an payments ecosystem coupled with rapid innovation have meant that new and more complex fraud streams have come about. These evolving threats require banks to move away from conventional fraud detection processes to using an extensive set of rules to novel tools such as machine learning.

Top categories of spend

The report highlights three categories of spend - travel, eating out and takeout, and groceries – where spend has returned to normal levels as in 2019.

Groceries Groceries are the largest segment of spending (based on spend of Discovery clients). However, the impact of the inflation rate on the average basket of groceries has to be recognised and is cause for concern. If broken down by income segment, the actual spend increase for the affluent market is just four percent. “The mass affluent market’ average basket reflects a 12% increase as per Stats SA. However, at the mass market level the increase is 46%, highlighting the less flexibility in these baskets. For example brown bread has increased by 80% in price. It is here at the lowest income levels that there is the most pressure,” explains Kallner.

Trends for 2023

Growth in online spending will continue with increased adoption in contactless payments.

Sustained levels of eating out and takeout as hybrid working models expand.

Growth in local travel will continue.

“With contactless payments now making two-thirds of all payments, we will see payments become seamless and simple but also more secure. This is important as it take sus to a cashless society,” says Kallner.

"Spend returning to historic category distributions, and strong rebound growth, making up for lost ground between the start of the pandemic, speaks to the resilience of the SA consumer," he adds.