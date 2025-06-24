Finance Financial Services
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

SAICAAICPA & CIMADNA Brand ArchitectsTax Debt ComplianceOnPoint PRLulaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

SPONSORED BY:

More #YouthMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Yellow Card and Visa's strategic alliance aims to fast-track stablecoin adoption globally

    Yellow Card, a licensed stablecoin payments orchestrator in Africa, has partnered with Visa to accelerate innovation in cross-border payments and digital financial infrastructure.
    24 Jun 2025
    24 Jun 2025
    Source: Supplied. Cuy Sheffield, Vice President, Head of Crypto, Visa; Chris Maurice, CEO & Co-Founder, Yellow Card; Godfrey Sullivan, Senior Vice President, Head of Product and Solution, CEMEA, Visa.
    Source: Supplied. Cuy Sheffield, Vice President, Head of Crypto, Visa; Chris Maurice, CEO & Co-Founder, Yellow Card; Godfrey Sullivan, Senior Vice President, Head of Product and Solution, CEMEA, Visa.

    The two will explore stablecoin use cases to streamline treasury operations, improve liquidity management, and enable faster, more cost-effective money movement across emerging markets.

    “Traditional payment companies continue to question not ‘if’ they need a stablecoin strategy, but how quickly they can deploy one,” said Chris Maurice, co-founder and chief executive officer of Yellow Card. “We are thrilled to partner with Visa to help realize the potential of stablecoins technology in emerging economies.”

    Godfrey Sullivan, senior vice president and head of product and solution for CEMEA, Visa, said, “We’re excited to team up with Yellow Card to enable faster and more accessible digital payments. We believe that every institution that moves money will need a stablecoin strategy.

    "As more players in the payments ecosystem explore this powerful new technology, Visa stands ready to help our partners navigate the transformation, bringing the scale, trust and innovation needed to help build the next generation of global payments.”

    Yellow Card operates in more than 20 African countries and provides access to secure, compliant, and accessible stablecoin products for consumers, businesses, and developers. This partnership further cements Yellow Card’s role as a critical financial gateway and infrastructure provider in emerging markets.

    Read more: Visa, Yellow Card
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: African Press Organisation

    APO is the sole press release wire in Africa, and the global leader in media relations related to Africa. With headquarters in Dakar, Senegal, APO owns a media database of over 150,000 contacts and the main Africa-related news online community.

    Go to: www.bizcommunity.com/PressOffice.aspx?cn=apogroup
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz