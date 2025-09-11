South Africa
Finance Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

JNPRCapital LegacySAICAThe Noise FactoryIrvine PartnersOnPoint PRInospaceAICPA & CIMAOmni HR ConsultingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Yellow Card and Fireblocks unite to revolutionise financial services in Africa

    Yellow Card has officially joined the Fireblocks Network for Payments - bringing emerging markets expertise and proven African infrastructure to a revolutionary global ecosystem. This isn't just a partnership; it's about expanding the network's reach into markets that have been underserved for too long.
    11 Sep 2025
    11 Sep 2025
    Source: Supplied. Chief executive officer and co-founder of Yellow Card, Chris Maurice.
    Source: Supplied. Chief executive officer and co-founder of Yellow Card, Chris Maurice.

    So, what does this mean in practice? Chief executive officer and co-founder, Chris Maurice, says: "We're bringing our world-class infrastructure to the Fireblocks Network, enabling global financial institutions to confidently enter and scale across over 20 African countries. Our deep local expertise combined with their global network creates unprecedented opportunities for worldwide expansion into emerging markets."

    By contributing specialised infrastructure to a network that has already secured over $10tn in digital asset transfers, Yellow Card is helping to bridge the gap between global financial services and underserved markets.

    What this means for customers

    This strategic move positions Yellow Card’s customers at the centre of a global financial revolution. When customers build with Yellow Card, they gain:
    Market leadership position: Customers are not just entering African and emerging markets, they are accessing them through infrastructure that's now part of a global network, giving them competitive advantages that others simply can't match.
    Enhanced global reach: Yellow Card’s platform now connects seamlessly with international partners, serving customers who need both local expertise and global capabilities.
    Pioneering infrastructure: Customers benefit from Yellow Card’s role as the emerging markets specialist within a world-class network, accessing innovations designed specifically for the challenges and opportunities of African business.

    From a technical perspective, this integration represents a fundamental shift in how companies approach cross-border infrastructure.

    "The Fireblocks Network, paired with our emerging market payout services, gives companies the technical foundation to build at a global scale while maintaining the security and compliance standards that clients expect," explains Justin Poiroux, Yellow Card chief technology officer and co-founder. "Solutions can be engineered that move as fast as our clients' ambitions," he adds.

    Shaping global financial inclusion

    While the Fireblocks Network for Payments spans the globe, Yellow Card is the key that unlocks its potential in Africa and emerging markets. It’s not about just connecting to existing infrastructure; it’s about expanding what's possible for global financial services.

    With Stablecoins now processing more annual volume than Visa and Mastercard combined, the world needs infrastructure that can serve every market, not just the established ones. Yellow Card is leading this charge by ensuring that no market gets left behind in the financial revolution.

    This partnership represents more than growth; it is a validation of Yellow Card’s vision that emerging markets deserve world-class financial infrastructure. By bringing new capabilities to the Fireblocks Network, Yellow Card is proving that Africa isn't just a destination for global services, but a source of innovation and expertise.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OptionsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz