Yellow Card and Fireblocks unite to revolutionise financial services in Africa

Yellow Card has officially joined the Fireblocks Network for Payments - bringing emerging markets expertise and proven African infrastructure to a revolutionary global ecosystem. This isn't just a partnership; it's about expanding the network's reach into markets that have been underserved for too long.

Source: Supplied. Chief executive officer and co-founder of Yellow Card, Chris Maurice.

So, what does this mean in practice? Chief executive officer and co-founder, Chris Maurice, says: "We're bringing our world-class infrastructure to the Fireblocks Network, enabling global financial institutions to confidently enter and scale across over 20 African countries. Our deep local expertise combined with their global network creates unprecedented opportunities for worldwide expansion into emerging markets."

By contributing specialised infrastructure to a network that has already secured over $10tn in digital asset transfers, Yellow Card is helping to bridge the gap between global financial services and underserved markets.

What this means for customers

This strategic move positions Yellow Card’s customers at the centre of a global financial revolution. When customers build with Yellow Card, they gain:

Market leadership position: Customers are not just entering African and emerging markets, they are accessing them through infrastructure that's now part of a global network, giving them competitive advantages that others simply can't match.

Enhanced global reach: Yellow Card’s platform now connects seamlessly with international partners, serving customers who need both local expertise and global capabilities.

Pioneering infrastructure: Customers benefit from Yellow Card’s role as the emerging markets specialist within a world-class network, accessing innovations designed specifically for the challenges and opportunities of African business.

From a technical perspective, this integration represents a fundamental shift in how companies approach cross-border infrastructure.

"The Fireblocks Network, paired with our emerging market payout services, gives companies the technical foundation to build at a global scale while maintaining the security and compliance standards that clients expect," explains Justin Poiroux, Yellow Card chief technology officer and co-founder. "Solutions can be engineered that move as fast as our clients' ambitions," he adds.

Shaping global financial inclusion

While the Fireblocks Network for Payments spans the globe, Yellow Card is the key that unlocks its potential in Africa and emerging markets. It’s not about just connecting to existing infrastructure; it’s about expanding what's possible for global financial services.

With Stablecoins now processing more annual volume than Visa and Mastercard combined, the world needs infrastructure that can serve every market, not just the established ones. Yellow Card is leading this charge by ensuring that no market gets left behind in the financial revolution.

This partnership represents more than growth; it is a validation of Yellow Card’s vision that emerging markets deserve world-class financial infrastructure. By bringing new capabilities to the Fireblocks Network, Yellow Card is proving that Africa isn't just a destination for global services, but a source of innovation and expertise.