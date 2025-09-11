South Africa
Legal Corporate & Commercial Law
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Capital LegacyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Standard Chartered ordered to pay costs, not damages, in Chinese bond saga

    Zambia's high court has ruled that Standard Chartered does not have to pay $500,000 compensation to a former client it sold a now-defaulted Chinese property bond to at the height of the Asian country's real-estate crisis.
    By Marc Jones and Chris Mfula
    11 Sep 2025
    11 Sep 2025
    People walk next to a Standard Chartered banner, on the first day of the annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, 15 January 2024. Reuters/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
    People walk next to a Standard Chartered banner, on the first day of the annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, 15 January 2024. Reuters/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

    The court judgement, dated 8 September, ruled the bank had not broken any local laws by selling the bond in 2022, although it was ordered to pay the client's legal costs for falling short of its own internal code of conduct.

    Zambia's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sanctioned London-listed Standard Chartered over the issue back in January for breaching two SEC rules.

    Firstly, that it had failed to disclose "material information" about the Chinese property firm Sino Ocean which went on to default in 2023, and that it had used "exclusionary" contract clauses that left the client responsible for all risks.

    The client took the case to the Zambian High Court to try to get compensation - $320,000 for the money lost when the bond defaulted, plus a further $180,000 in damages.

    No infraction

    The High Court judge said there had been "no infraction" by London-listed Standard Chartered "under statute, in contract or tort".

    He did say, however, that the sales tactics employed "fell short" of Standard Chartered's own internal conduct and ethics codes, which was viewed as sufficient for it to have to pay the client's legal costs.

    Both sides have the option to appeal the verdict. Neither the lawyer for the client who brought the case, or Standard Chartered provided an immediate comment on the case when contacted by Reuters.

    Standard Chartered announced last November that it was looking to sell its Zambian wealth and retail banking businesses alongside those in nearby Botswana and Uganda.

    It has operated in Zambia for nearly 120 years, making it the country's oldest bank.

    Read more: Standard Chartered, property bond
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Marc Jones and Chris Mfula

    Reporting by Marc Jones in London and Chris Mfula in Lusaka; editing by Elaine Hardcastle
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz