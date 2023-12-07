6 tips to support employee ambassadors on social media

People want to read about people – where people work, what the company culture is like, and what a day in their life would look like if they worked there.
“Employee advocacy [or brand ambassadors] is where individual workers promote their organisation on their personal social media channels. As a result, positive word of mouth is spread more authentically than buttoned-up brand accounts ever could,” explains tech recruitment company, Built In.
Through these ambassadors, the “brands gain meaningful exposure that rises above the din of social media and, in some cases, generates new business as a result”.
Employees act as bridges between you, their audiences, and your clients. They humanise the brand and its promises. And they offer people a glimpse into the company culture.
People place their trust in other people – real individuals, not hired spokespeople. Employee endorsements, affirmations and organic content creation are often viewed as more reliable than conventional marketing and advertising methods.
Think about it: when was the last time you bought something based on a recommendation from a friend or someone you follow online? Did you read the reviews or check for many positive reviews before paying for something online? Their input had more of an impact on your purchase than other forms of marketing conducted by the brand.
Dunkin’ Donuts is excellent at showcasing employees’ experiences of working at Dunkin’ Donuts on TikTok. The result? “…Sales skyrocketed when Dunkin’ Donuts created a programme to inspire employees to create videos while working and posting them on social media. This led to a 57% increase in app downloads and a 20% surge in cold brew sales,” says Tribe.
On LinkedIn, Netflix has effectively used the “Life” section on its company page to highlight the meaningful work that staff members are engaged in with videos and articles that give the audience a glimpse into the vibrant company culture.This approach strengthens internal bonds among team members and also projects Netflix as an organisation that deeply values and takes pride in its workforce. It’s an excellent internal marketing strategy initiative.
Here are six tips from the Flow Communications team on how you can support your brand or organisation on social media.
Give an honest review of what it’s like being an employee at your company. Your feedback helps others discover and trust the services of the brand, but also gives some insight into the employee’s experiences.
Similar to the Google review, you can write a few lines on the organisation’s Facebook page. Your insights can make a big difference to potential customers and future employees.
Share company blogs on your personal LinkedIn platform. Add your unique perspective or comments to engage your network and spark discussions.
Film the excitement of receiving a delivery from your organisation with an unboxing video. In winter, Flow sent warm blankets and some of the team tagged the agency while opening their gift.
Encourage your connections to like and follow the company’s social media pages. Your endorsement carries weight and can introduce the organisation to a wider audience.
Shares and comments push content up higher on the news feed and allow the organisation to reach other audiences.