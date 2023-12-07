6 tips to support employee ambassadors on social media

Social media is a great way of showcasing company culture and introducing the business to people in an authentic and unpushy way.

Employees are an organisation's biggest ambassadors, online and offline says Miliswa Sitshwele, head of social media at Flow Communications

People want to read about people – where people work, what the company culture is like, and what a day in their life would look like if they worked there.

What are employee ambassadors?

“Employee advocacy [or brand ambassadors] is where individual workers promote their organisation on their personal social media channels. As a result, positive word of mouth is spread more authentically than buttoned-up brand accounts ever could,” explains tech recruitment company, Built In.

Through these ambassadors, the “brands gain meaningful exposure that rises above the din of social media and, in some cases, generates new business as a result”.

Why is it important for employees to be brand ambassadors?

Employees act as bridges between you, their audiences, and your clients. They humanise the brand and its promises. And they offer people a glimpse into the company culture.

People place their trust in other people – real individuals, not hired spokespeople. Employee endorsements, affirmations and organic content creation are often viewed as more reliable than conventional marketing and advertising methods.

Think about it: when was the last time you bought something based on a recommendation from a friend or someone you follow online? Did you read the reviews or check for many positive reviews before paying for something online? Their input had more of an impact on your purchase than other forms of marketing conducted by the brand.

Companies that have used employees as ambassadors

TikTok: Dunkin’ Donuts Dunkin’ Donuts is excellent at showcasing employees’ experiences of working at Dunkin’ Donuts on TikTok. The result? “…Sales skyrocketed when Dunkin’ Donuts created a programme to inspire employees to create videos while working and posting them on social media. This led to a 57% increase in app downloads and a 20% surge in cold brew sales,” says Tribe.

Image supplied. LinkedIn: Netflix On LinkedIn, Netflix has effectively used the “Life” section on its company page to highlight the meaningful work that staff members are engaged in with videos and articles that give the audience a glimpse into the vibrant company culture. This approach strengthens internal bonds among team members and also projects Netflix as an organisation that deeply values and takes pride in its workforce. It’s an excellent internal marketing strategy initiative.

6 Tips on how to support your brand on social media

Here are six tips from the Flow Communications team on how you can support your brand or organisation on social media.