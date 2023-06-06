Industries

Africa


Nestlé Bar One's #needenergy - Light up the library does what is light

6 Jun 2023
Nestlé Bar One's latest campaign asks you to retweet and share #needenergy. When the hashtag, with one #needenergy worth one rand, has been shared one million times, Bar One will install solar energy into four libraries at a cost of R1m.
Image supplied. Nestlé Bar One’s latest campaign asks you to retweet and share #needenergy one million times, then it will install solar energy into four libraries, including Winterveld Library in Tshwane
Image supplied. Nestlé Bar One’s latest campaign asks you to retweet and share #needenergy one million times, then it will install solar energy into four libraries, including Winterveld Library in Tshwane

This will give these libraries, Winterveld Library, Randburg Library, Beacon Bay Library and Musgrave Library, reliable power into the foreseeable future.

Winterveld Library in Tshwane has been without power since 2019, the Randburg Library in Johannesburg uses portable lights during loadshedding, and Beacon Bay Library in East London, and Musgrave Library in Durban issue books manually during loadshedding.

These libraries have been selected based on the most urgent needs.

Keeping the lights one

Until that goal is reach, from the end of May to the end of June, Nestlé Bar One’s #needenergy campaign is keeping the lights using generator power in four libraries in South Africa for students who rely on these libraries

“The Nestlé Bar One #needenergy – Light up the library initiative is about lighting lives by keeping the lights on.

We understand the challenges posed by load shedding for communities and especially the youth and how it affects their ability for them to perform at their optimum when it comes to their studies – especially at this time when they are preparing to write their mid-year exams.

There are very few resources consistently available for learners during load shedding and that is one of the direct reasons behind this campaign,’’ says Zumi Njongwe, business executive officer for confectionary at Nestlé East and Southern Africa (ESAR).

Challenges the youth face

The campaign is supported by several leading youth voices that include DJ Sbu, Oskido, Sheldon Tatchell, Kovini Moodley, Mashudu Modau and Maskandi artist, Khuzani Mpungose.

And, from a creative perspective, creative expressionists such as Gomora duo Lerato Mokoka and Sicelo Buthelezi as well as Tik Tok stars Siphosethu Nkosi and Mess Jilla.

‘I am an advocate for never letting my circumstances prevent me from fulfilling my dream. I believe that one is born clever, and we all can achieve what we set our visions on.

“This initiative by Bar One shows that South African brands understand the challenges that youth face and give back in a meaningful and impactful way.

“Libraries need energy to fuel the dreams of our youth – and I am encouraging every South African to get behind the campaign – one million shares and retweets. We can make this happen!” affirms, DJ Sbu.

Help light up lives and give the libraries energy by visiting Bar One

Retweet the pinned post or just reshare and tweet #needsenergy.

social media, load shedding, solar energy, twitter, Nestlé, DJ Sbu, social media campaign, youth, Zumi Njongwe



