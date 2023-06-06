Huge success for Business Talk in 2023

Great news is that more seasons of Business Talk are set to launch in the coming months.

2023 has been a great year for Business Talk with Michael Avery, the popular business video podcast run by BusinessTech.

Season 8 of the show, presented by Standard Bank, was launched – and saw huge viewership across all episodes.

Guests of the show have then included the biggest names in business and academics, including:

Joel Buatre – digital portfolio lead for corporate and investment banking at Standard Bank Group



– digital portfolio lead for corporate and investment banking at Standard Bank Group Shamith Maharaj – executive of data networks at BCX



– executive of data networks at BCX Professor Tawana Kupe – vice-chancellor and principal of the University of Pretoria



– vice-chancellor and principal of the University of Pretoria Mariska Comins – head of technical advisory Services at PSG



– head of technical advisory Services at PSG Xolani Nxanga – managing executive for micro-insurance and insurtech lead at Guardrisk

These guests, and many more, were all expertly interviewed by Michael Avery.

Avery is well-known for his role on Business Talk, and his work on Business Day TV, HOT 1027, and Classic FM.

More seasons coming

Great news is that more seasons of Business Talk are set to launch in the coming months.

BusinessTech is set to partner with several prestigious companies as sponsors of the show, with more details to be announced soon.

To watch the latest episodes of Business Talk, visit the following pages: