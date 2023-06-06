The rise of the Visionet network: Large format digital screens take over SA airports

George Airport

With screens ranging from 10m 2 to 70m 2 in size, the iconic Visionet platform provides the unmatched quality of digital out of home technology and the opportunity for brands to achieve a high-impact and lasting impression with travellers. Mzi Deliwe, deputy CEO at Provantage and head of Airport Ads says: “Visionet delivers a disruptive and immersive advertising experience.

“Leveraging newly emerged technology, the Visionet network now also has the flexibility to showcase 3D content, with tailored, visually striking creative to suit clients' specific needs. This capability adds a new dimension (literally) to busy airport terminals and shopping destinations, making a lasting impression as consumers can’t help but stop to look.”

The large-format digital Visionet platform is well suited to creating enormous brand appeal, driving action and engagement by enhancing the traveller's experience due to their lifestyle and travel choices.

As passenger performance continues to improve, so does the impact that Visionet creates. Deliwe adds: “Airports are on a positive growth trajectory at most terminals. The decline of Covid has inspired a new hunger for travel in South Africans and international travellers alike. This exponential growth allows advertisers to leverage innovative and impactful digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising solutions to grow their brands with captive audiences in transit.”

OR Tambo Airport

Deliwe adds: “Visionet’s greatest strength is that it offers all the advantages of digital OOH on a large high-impact screen with a particular demographic in view. Another key factor in Visionet’s success is its built-in capacity to adapt content for specific locations. This feature allows brands to deliver contextually relevant messages, enhancing their campaigns' overall impact and engagement. Mobile integration adds an extra dimension to engagement.”

The expansion of the Visionet network reaffirms Airport Ads’ ongoing drive to provide advertisers with relevant, state-of-the-art digital out-of-home advertising solutions that deliver real results and drive business growth, dominating the airport space by slicing through clutter.

Research from Nielsen and the OAAA (Out of Home Advertising Association of America) shows that 54% of digital ad viewers notice digital airport OOH 'all or most' of the time; 68% engaged in at least one action after seeing a digital airport ad; 59% engaged in mobile device actions after seeing a digital airport ad; and DOOH drives four times more online activity per ad dollar spent than TV, radio and print.

Deliwe concludes: “The kinetic nature of the airport environment is the ideal platform for large-format digital advertising on Visionet. With a positive, engaged audience delivered daily, brands are perfectly positioned to target their desired demographic, ensuring maximum brand exposure and recall.”

To find out more about Visionet and additional limitless solutions Airport Ads can offer brands, visit airport-ads.com.




