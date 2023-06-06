Industries

Africa


The rise of the Visionet network: Large format digital screens take over SA airports

6 Jun 2023
Issued by: Provantage
Visionet™ from Airport Ads® (a Provantage company) is a large-format digital media platform available at key national airports in South Africa. With large-format digital Visionet screens in OR Tambo, Cape Town International, King Shaka International, Lanseria, and more recently, George Airport, reaching an audience of 1,2 million people monthly, the Visionet footprint is growing in the airport advertising arena. This dynamic, expansive environment connects with an affluent, receptive audience with travel time on their hands. This is seeing more big brands capitalising on digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising in airports.
George Airport
George Airport

With screens ranging from 10m2 to 70m2 in size, the iconic Visionet platform provides the unmatched quality of digital out of home technology and the opportunity for brands to achieve a high-impact and lasting impression with travellers. Mzi Deliwe, deputy CEO at Provantage and head of Airport Ads says: “Visionet delivers a disruptive and immersive advertising experience.

“Leveraging newly emerged technology, the Visionet network now also has the flexibility to showcase 3D content, with tailored, visually striking creative to suit clients' specific needs. This capability adds a new dimension (literally) to busy airport terminals and shopping destinations, making a lasting impression as consumers can’t help but stop to look.”

The large-format digital Visionet platform is well suited to creating enormous brand appeal, driving action and engagement by enhancing the traveller's experience due to their lifestyle and travel choices.

As passenger performance continues to improve, so does the impact that Visionet creates. Deliwe adds: “Airports are on a positive growth trajectory at most terminals. The decline of Covid has inspired a new hunger for travel in South Africans and international travellers alike. This exponential growth allows advertisers to leverage innovative and impactful digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising solutions to grow their brands with captive audiences in transit.”

OR Tambo Airport
OR Tambo Airport

Deliwe adds: “Visionet’s greatest strength is that it offers all the advantages of digital OOH on a large high-impact screen with a particular demographic in view. Another key factor in Visionet’s success is its built-in capacity to adapt content for specific locations. This feature allows brands to deliver contextually relevant messages, enhancing their campaigns' overall impact and engagement. Mobile integration adds an extra dimension to engagement.”

The expansion of the Visionet network reaffirms Airport Ads’ ongoing drive to provide advertisers with relevant, state-of-the-art digital out-of-home advertising solutions that deliver real results and drive business growth, dominating the airport space by slicing through clutter.

Research from Nielsen and the OAAA (Out of Home Advertising Association of America) shows that 54% of digital ad viewers notice digital airport OOH 'all or most' of the time; 68% engaged in at least one action after seeing a digital airport ad; 59% engaged in mobile device actions after seeing a digital airport ad; and DOOH drives four times more online activity per ad dollar spent than TV, radio and print.

Deliwe concludes: “The kinetic nature of the airport environment is the ideal platform for large-format digital advertising on Visionet. With a positive, engaged audience delivered daily, brands are perfectly positioned to target their desired demographic, ensuring maximum brand exposure and recall.”

To find out more about Visionet and additional limitless solutions Airport Ads can offer brands, visit airport-ads.com.

Provantage
Provantage is one of the largest and most innovative end-to-end integrated marketing solutions and media businesses in Africa, extended over multiple key consumer touchpoints and covering a range of environments and audience segments. Operating across the MEA region, Provantage offers a comprehensive range of products, services, and integrated solutions, including brand activation, in-store and trade media services, field sales and compliance auditing, transit media, mall media, billboards, street furniture, golf course media and airport advertising. The company is a Black-owned, B-BBEE level 1 contributor, and proud member of the ACI, DPAA, OAAA, WOOHO, OMC and POPAI.
Read more: Mzi Deliwe, OR Tambo airport, Provantage, Airport ads, George Airport



