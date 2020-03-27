20 ways to keep busy and sane during the Coronavirus lockdown

South Africa is about to enter a 21-day lockdown in response to the growing number of Covid-19 cases in the country. Everyone will be staying at home during this time - which may be lead to some boredom, frustration and even some cabin fever.

Ramaphosa announces nationwide lockdown South Africa will enter a nationwide lockdown for 21-days with effect from midnight on Thursday 26 March 2020, President Cyril Ramaphosa said...

© Pexels

Cilliers offers a number of creative ways to keep busy and stay sane in the weeks ahead:

Stay fit – create daily family fitness time and download a fitness app to keep it interesting or learn yoga together

Jigsaw puzzles – puzzles require brain power and critical thinking and it’s also a good way to bond with family members

Learn a new language – download an app like Duolingo and teach yourself the foreign language you’ve always meant to learn

Stay in contact with family and friends – use Skype, FaceTime or Google Hangouts to stay in contact and check in on loved ones

Learn a new style of dance – you can learn to belly dance or line dance via YouTube and its great fun for the whole family

Indulge yourself – during a quarantine, there’s no shame in watching an entire season of your favourite TV show

Creative cuisine – learn how to cook new recipes with ingredients you may not be using already and get the kids to help; it’s the perfect time for them to learn a handy new skill

Cards – learn and play a new card game

Blast from the past – look through old photo albums or watch old home videos and let the kids laugh at the ‘funny’ clothes mom and dad wore when they were young

© Pexels

DIY time – dads, you now have no excuse, get stuck in and work through that to-do list

Put on a play – have your kids create and perform their own creation and don't forget to dip into the costume box

Write a book with your family – let each member pick a character and each member writes a chapter about their adventures; read aloud to each other

Spring clean – and put aside unwanted goods for charity; they will need more support than ever after the quarantine period

Get creative with Lego – turn to Google for help for creative ideas and allow imaginations to run wild

Indoor bowling – a great way to reuse water bottles; fill 10 water bottles a third of the way with water and set them up at the end of your hall or living room. Place a line of duct tape at the starting line, grab a medium-sized indoor ball and start bowling

The lure of a cosy fort – kids love having their very own secret space and a cosy den or fort is the perfect place to hide out, escape annoying siblings or read in peace

Establish an arts and crafts area – if you have a spare table set it up with paints, pencils, paper etc. You can also create a gallery to showcase your children’s creations

Take up gardening – if you are lucky enough to live in a house, get stuck in and weed and prune. Rope in the kids

© Pexels

Do the admin - stop procrastinating and do your income taxes

Make a time capsule – and write down your experiences. These are unprecedented times and one day your kids can use it to tell their kids all about these crazy times

Chris Cilliers, CEO of Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty, says: “It can be frustrating being cooped up for just two days over a rainy weekend, so being stuck at home for three weeks is a daunting prospect, especially for those with children.“And the risk of kids becoming even more immersed in their digital devices and mindless TV programmes will be a considerable challenge for parents.“Experts agree that creating a routine for your children is one of the best things you can do during a self-quarantine to maintain a measure of normalcy and it also allows you to limit their screen time.”She adds that it’s easy to get caught up in stress and anxiety during this pandemic, so it’s important to find healthy and productive ways to let off steam and to stay busy.Cilliers concludes: “These are unprecedented times clouded by uncertainty and worry about the future, however, it will eventually pass and we should try to focus on the few positive aspects, especially the opportunity to spend quality time with our families and create new memories.“And don’t forget those less fortunate whose income may be severely limited at this time. If you are able to, donate to a charity or foster an animal.“Charities are all under massive pressure and will need all the help they can get. When you’re stocking up, buys some extra groceries for someone in need or some animal food for the local shelter. This is a time when the community must show each other caring and support.“Stay safe, take care of one another, cherish your time together and make wonderful plans for the future.”