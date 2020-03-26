SA's entertainment industry is finding novel ways to stay afloat amid the escalation of Covid-19

Venue-wise, things look bleak. Cape Town’s bastion of live music, Mercury Live, became the first casualty of this pandemic, as the iconic 20-odd-year-old venue closed its doors last week because they couldn’t afford to stay afloat. And that happened before our lockdown. A total of 21 days of no income for any business big or small is no laughing matter – for the functionality of a venue, but also, for every single staff member who works there.
Musician-wise, the situation is no-better. Festivals have been postponed or cancelled, tours have been called off and, just like that, the lifeblood of the professional musician disappears.
While it's not exactly easy to predict the future, there are a few musical movements that have seemed to gain momentum over the last year-or-so, movements that will hopefully be more relevant than ever, in the first year of our new decade...
South African live electronic act, GoodLuck, has been included in Global Citizen's Together at Home virtual concert series. Other performers in the Together at Home lineup include Chris Martin, John Legend, Hozier, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello...
1 day ago
Live streaming is the way of the foreseeable future, I have said this at least 100 times over the last week. With the National Arts Festival the first large-scale event to announce that its 2020 edition will be fully digital, expect many events to explore ways of making this a possibility for them too. It’s also exciting to see a whole host of legit platforms and brands come to the party in order to make the option of live streaming a concrete reality.
The National Arts Festival will go virtual from 25 June to 5 July 2020. The festival will move into the digital realm in light of the coronavirus pandemic and President Cyril Ramaphosa's subsequent declaration of a state of disaster...
18 Mar 2020
Musician and entrepreneur, Jon Savage, has also come up with a novel way for musicians to earn from their fans while they’re live streaming. BUSQR is the world’s first live donation solution that allows fans to send contributions via Snapscan to musicians in real time. “Gamers have been doing this for years. BUSQR bring gaming culture to the music industry,” explains Savage.
In a project that’s a bit leftfield for me, considering that my roots are in entertainment journalism, Texx and the City has joined forces with Nodwin Gaming for ‘Bring Back Sports’, an online gaming tournament to raise funds for Covid-19 relief. In a relatively short space of time, creative director Glenn Kisela and I amassed some big-name players, musicians and brands – proof that there are corporations out there willing to come to the party. It’s unchartered waters but hell, it’s exciting.
Tecla Ciolfi is founder and manager of music news website Texx and the City has been a part of the music industry in South Africa for the last 10 years in various capacities, namely journalism, radio presenting, event curation and artist management.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.