RWC2023 final attracts 10.9 million unique live viewers

The final match of the Rugby World Cup (RWC) 2023 attracted a staggering 10.9 million unique home-based live viewers across four linear TV channels.

This is a 26% increase compared to the 2022 Fifa World Cup Final.

It’s worth noting that this number does not account for those who gathered at fan parks for an out-of-home viewing experience, which would make the impressive total substantially higher than the recorded figure.

Local sports viewership growth

The spike in viewership is not entirely unprecedented, but it does speak to international rugby as a growth area in local sports viewership.

This is Nielsen’s Rugby World Cup audience report, which utilises BRC Tams (Broadcast Media Council Television Audience Measurement) data, and shows the significant increases in viewership numbers across four linear TV channels.

"The Springboks' RWC victory was a historic achievement, showcasing their excellence and teamwork. The significant growth in viewership numbers, when compared to the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2019 RWC, highlights the sport's increasing fandom in our country,” says Tumelo Selikane, managing director of Nielsen Sports SA.

RWC: enjoying top levels of interest

The 2023 Nielsen Fan Insights Rugby Fan Report expands on rugby fandom’s growing power and appeal to all stakeholders looking to connect with the market.

According to Nielsen Sports SA data, the RWC, as a sporting event, enjoys top levels of interest – over 86% amongst multiple South African sports fans.

Fans exhibiting this level of interest (or higher) in the RWC include basketball, running, cricket, cycling, rugby, motorsport, padel and golf fans.

Interestingly, 85% of local football fans indicate a Top 2 level of interest in the prestigious event.

To purchase the full Nielsen Fan Insights Rugby Report, contact nwabisa@nielsensports.co.za.