Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

OFM RadioJacaranda FMTopco MediaNew MediaBrand InfluenceMachine_TradewayKLAGagasi FMMediaHeads 360AfriGISOLC Through The Line CommunicationsTLC Worldwide AfricaBroad MediaDelta Victor BravoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

TV News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    #RWC2023 final attracts 10.9 million unique live viewers

    13 Nov 2023
    13 Nov 2023
    The final match of the Rugby World Cup (RWC) 2023 attracted a staggering 10.9 million unique home-based live viewers across four linear TV channels.
    Source: © Faceboook RWC The final match of the RWC 2023 attracted a staggering 10.9 million unique home-based live viewers across four linear TV channels
    Source: © Faceboook RWC Facebook RWC The final match of the RWC 2023 attracted a staggering 10.9 million unique home-based live viewers across four linear TV channels

    This is a 26% increase compared to the 2022 Fifa World Cup Final.

    It’s worth noting that this number does not account for those who gathered at fan parks for an out-of-home viewing experience, which would make the impressive total substantially higher than the recorded figure.

    #OrchidsandOnions: Springboks prove we are indeed Stronger Together
    #OrchidsandOnions: Springboks prove we are indeed Stronger Together

      24 Oct 2023

    Local sports viewership growth

    The spike in viewership is not entirely unprecedented, but it does speak to international rugby as a growth area in local sports viewership.

    This is Nielsen’s Rugby World Cup audience report, which utilises BRC Tams (Broadcast Media Council Television Audience Measurement) data, and shows the significant increases in viewership numbers across four linear TV channels.

    "The Springboks' RWC victory was a historic achievement, showcasing their excellence and teamwork. The significant growth in viewership numbers, when compared to the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2019 RWC, highlights the sport's increasing fandom in our country,” says Tumelo Selikane, managing director of Nielsen Sports SA.

    KFC launches the 'Elizabedi bundle'
    KFC launches the 'Elizabedi bundle'

    3 days

    RWC: enjoying top levels of interest

    The 2023 Nielsen Fan Insights Rugby Fan Report expands on rugby fandom’s growing power and appeal to all stakeholders looking to connect with the market.

    According to Nielsen Sports SA data, the RWC, as a sporting event, enjoys top levels of interest – over 86% amongst multiple South African sports fans.

    Fans exhibiting this level of interest (or higher) in the RWC include basketball, running, cricket, cycling, rugby, motorsport, padel and golf fans.

    Interestingly, 85% of local football fans indicate a Top 2 level of interest in the prestigious event.

    To purchase the full Nielsen Fan Insights Rugby Report, contact nwabisa@nielsensports.co.za.

    Read more: television, research, viewership, sports, FIFA World Cup, Rugby World Cup, audience measurement, #RWC2023
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source: © 123rf Warc's Marketer’s Toolkit 2024]] has identified five key trends that will shape global marketing strategies in 2024, one of which is generative AI
    5 Trends to shape global marketing strategies from Warc
    8 Nov 2023
    Source: © 123rf PwC’s Africa Entertainment & Media Outlook 2023 – 2027, released today found that people still enjoy the lean-back experience and the community of TV viewing
    E&M leaders need to be innovative going forward, says PwC Africa Entertainment & Media Outlook 2023 - 2027
     7 Nov 2023
    Agency Scope 2023/2024 SA's top three most admired marketing professionals named
    Agency Scope 2023/2024 SA's top three most admired marketing professionals named
    31 Oct 2023
    Source: www.rugbyworld.com
    #RWC2023: The Rugby World Cup 2023 logo - the font that speaks French
     27 Oct 2023
    Source: © Leeloo Thefirst TikTok's #MentalHealthAwareness: Better Together campaign raises awareness about mental health
    TikTok's #MentalHealthAwareness: Better Together campaign supports users
    25 Oct 2023
    Source: © 123rf An industry white paper and trends forecast from Clockwork unpacks the marketing landscape’s latest developments, current trends, and what to expect in the year to come
    Deep breaths, this isn't the advertising apocalypse
    23 Oct 2023
    Source: © Mikhail Nilov SA's over 55s group is gaining significance, but brands are no longer interested in them says UCT Liberty Institute of Strategic Marketing's Forerunners Report
    SA's over 55s: Redefining aging and reshaping consumer behaviour
    20 Oct 2023
    Source: © 123rf PR Scope study in Spain has found high satisfaction levels as clients work with their communication consultants for longer
    Part 2: PR Scope Spain: Clients work with communication consultants for longer
    19 Oct 2023
    Must read
    African air cargo down 0.1%, capacity up 2.7% in Sept
    Logistics & TransportAfrican air cargo down 0.1%, capacity up 2.7% in Sept
    37 minutes
    Vodacom Business causes a stir on radio to present an important cybersecurity message
    ICTVodacom Business causes a stir on radio to present an important cybersecurity message
    We-Worldwide 38 minutes
    Source:
    FinancePotential Vat increase a double-edged sword, says tax expert
     41 minutes
    Creecy publishes Game Meat Strategy for SA
    AgricultureCreecy publishes Game Meat Strategy for SA
    2 hours
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz