Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

QuickEasy SoftwareTechsys DigitalCatchwordsOLC Through The Line CommunicationsBusiness Partners LimitedPyrotecW&RSETART7 DigitalTradewayJoe PublicBizcommunity.comTDMCDistellEduvosBurger KingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

FMCG News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


KFC launches the 'Elizabedi bundle'

9 Nov 2023
KFC launches the 'Elizabedi bundle'
Image supplied
Image supplied

In true ‘streetwise’ culture, the Springboks have had a busy week on their Rugby World Cup nationwide trophy tour. During this tour, Springboks champion, Eben Etzebeth (popularly known in Mzansi as ‘Elizabedi’), got a KFC order delivered to the Springboks’ tour bus via Uber Eats. The moment was captured by fans of the champion team who knew to capture an iconic moment when they saw one.

This iconic moment was the inspiration behind the KFC Elizabedi bundle, an Uber Exclusive KFC meal that consists of a Krusher, Colonel Burger and chips for only R44,44 – in honour of the number 4 jersey. KFC and Rugby fans can be sure to feast like champs through this meal that offers both Finger Licken’ Good Taste, and value.

Grant Macpherson, chief marketing officer at KFC South Africa says; “We absolutely understand the need for Etzebeth to kick off such an important event with South Africa’s most loved chicken! Not only because KFC is Finger Licken’ Good, but we have more outlets in the country than any other Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) brand, with a world class aggregator network to ensure fast and efficient delivery. An ideal solution for a champion on tour!”

NextOptions
Read more: KFC, KFC South Africa, Eben Etzebeth, Grant Macpherson

Related

Ogilvy maintains no 1 position as Most Effective Agency for 2023
Ogilvy South AfricaOgilvy maintains no 1 position as Most Effective Agency for 202320 Sep 2023
KFC delivers first ever order by drone in SA
Playmakers Sponsorship and MarketingKFC delivers first ever order by drone in SA5 Sep 2023
South Africa's growing love for 'local is lekker' fast food
Insight SurveySouth Africa's growing love for 'local is lekker' fast food21 Aug 2023
Ogilvy shines as Most Awarded South African Agency at Cannes 2023
Ogilvy South AfricaOgilvy shines as Most Awarded South African Agency at Cannes 202328 Jun 2023
#Cannes2023: SA Young Lions win Gold, Dubai wins Gold, SA and Kenya bring home Bronze
#Cannes2023: SA Young Lions win Gold, Dubai wins Gold, SA and Kenya bring home Bronze24 Jun 2023
10 campuses in 10 minutes: Time flies when you're having fun!
Student Village10 campuses in 10 minutes: Time flies when you're having fun!13 Jun 2023
Kentucky Town pops up in Pretoria in collaboration with Uncle Waffles
Kentucky Town pops up in Pretoria in collaboration with Uncle Waffles19 May 2023
#AfricaMonth: KFC's Akhona Qengqe talks QSR in Africa and building the continent's talent engine
#AfricaMonth: KFC's Akhona Qengqe talks QSR in Africa and building the continent's talent engine15 May 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz