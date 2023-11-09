KFC launches the 'Elizabedi bundle'

Image supplied

In true ‘streetwise’ culture, the Springboks have had a busy week on their Rugby World Cup nationwide trophy tour. During this tour, Springboks champion, Eben Etzebeth (popularly known in Mzansi as ‘Elizabedi’), got a KFC order delivered to the Springboks’ tour bus via Uber Eats. The moment was captured by fans of the champion team who knew to capture an iconic moment when they saw one.

This iconic moment was the inspiration behind the KFC Elizabedi bundle, an Uber Exclusive KFC meal that consists of a Krusher, Colonel Burger and chips for only R44,44 – in honour of the number 4 jersey. KFC and Rugby fans can be sure to feast like champs through this meal that offers both Finger Licken’ Good Taste, and value.

Grant Macpherson, chief marketing officer at KFC South Africa says; “We absolutely understand the need for Etzebeth to kick off such an important event with South Africa’s most loved chicken! Not only because KFC is Finger Licken’ Good, but we have more outlets in the country than any other Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) brand, with a world class aggregator network to ensure fast and efficient delivery. An ideal solution for a champion on tour!”