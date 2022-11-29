Glencore, NPA hand over Dilokong Thuthuzela Care Centre in Limpopo

Glencore Ferroalloys joined forces with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the construction of the very first Thuthuzela Care Centre (TCC) in Limpopo. The centre offers victims of gender-based violence (GBV) all the required services and assistance they may require in one facility.

Thuthuzela Care Centres are facilities that have been introduced as a critical part of the country’s anti-rape strategy with the aim to reduce secondary victimisation and to build a case file ready for successful prosecution.

Whereas in the past, victims had to visit several other facilities to access additional support, the new Dilokong Thuthuzela Care Centre is set to be the blueprint for future centres as it will cater to a victim’s every need.

“The resilience and unrelenting efforts of the National Prosecuting Authority in the fight against GBV inspired us to partner with them because this is something that is very important to us as an organisation as well," said Japie Fullard, CEO of Glencore Ferroalloys.

"It is indeed an honour to be here today to officially hand over the fully equipped Dilokong Thuthuzela Care and it is our desire for it to become a beacon of hope, care, comfort, safety and security for victims of GBV."

To ensure that the centre meets all the required standards to effectively support victims of abuse in need of help, Glencore partnered with the Sexual Offences and Community Affairs (SOCA) Unit of the NPA, the Department of Health, the Department of Social Development, and the South African Police Services.

Fullard said that apart from the R5.5m investment made in the construction of the Dilokong TCC, Glencore has already upgraded other TCCs in the North West and Mpumalanga. He added that this is to ensure that the TCCs are better equipped to support victims of GBV.

The Dilokong Thuthezela Care Centre will offer the following services:

Caring reception and comfort from a site coordinator or nurse.



An explanation of how the medical examination will be conducted and what clothing might be taken as evidence.



A consent form to sign that allows the doctor to conduct the medical examination.



A nurse in the examination room.



After the medical examination, there are bath or shower facilities for victim use.



An investigation officer will interview the survivor and take his/her statement.



A social worker or nurse will offer counselling.



A nurse arranges for follow-up visits, treatment and medication for sexually transmitted infections (STIs), HIV and Aids.



A referral letter or appointment will be made for long-term counselling.



The victim (survivor) is offered transportation home by an ambulance or the investigating officer.



Arrangements for the survivor to go to a place of safety, if necessary.



Consultations with a specialist prosecutor before the case goes to court.



Court preparation by a victim assistant officer.



An explanation of the outcome and an update on the trial process by a case manager.

“As government, we appreciate the support and partnership with Glencore in the fight against GBV, for there is no doubt that violence against women and children remains a pandemic of unequal proportions in our society. For as long as we still have GBV, we are not free as a country because GBV impacts all of us," said Limpopo's Premier Chupu Stanley Mathabatha.

"It is our task as individuals to become activists and fight this war together. Through this partnership, Glencore has shown responsible corporate social investment, and we believe that together we can achieve much more.”

The new Dilokong Thuthuzela Care Centre is now open to service community members.