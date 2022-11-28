Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

KAP Industrial HoldingsMpact PlasticsOptimize AgencyGordon Institute of Business ScienceTFG (The Foschini Group)Euromonitor InternationalOnPoint PRAfrika TikkunEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

NGO, NPO & Social Enterprise News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

ESG & Sustainability jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


2022 MTN Awards for Social Change winners share in R1m prize

28 Nov 2022
Now in its fourth year, the annual MTN Awards for Social Change recently celebrated four non-profit organisations (NPOs) for excellence in monitoring and evaluation (M&E).
Ndlovu Care Group and Neighbourhood Old Age Homes
Ndlovu Care Group and Neighbourhood Old Age Homes

First launched by Trialogue and the MTN Foundation in 2019, the awards recognises NPOs that have been practicing M&E for at least two years and can provide compelling evidence of the positive impact created by their programmes or projects.

The 2022 winners, selected from 53 entries, were announced at the launch of the 25th edition of The Trialogue Business in Society Handbook 2022 at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg on 24 November.

One NPO in each of the categories – large, medium-sized and small NPOs – received R300,000, and a bonus award of R100,000 was provided for the best evidence of advanced M&E practice.

The winners are:

  • Large NPO category (total annual income greater than R15m) – Ndlovu Care Group
  • Medium NPO category (total annual income greater than R5m but less than R15m) –
  • Neighbourhood Old Age Homes (NOAH)
  • Small NPO category (total annual income of less than R5m) – OneVoice South Africa
  • Bonus category – U-turn Homeless Ministries

CSI spend among South African companies totalled R10.9bn in 2022
CSI spend among South African companies totalled R10.9bn in 2022

24 Nov 2022

A shifting M&E landscape

Asgar Bhikoo, impact investment lead at E-Squared Investments, has been judging the MTN Awards for Social Change since inception in 2019. He says he has been encouraged to see that M&E is seen as a strategic learning and accountability partner, regardless of the size and age of the organisations that apply for the awards.

“I have noticed that the process has become more competitive,” he says. “Across categories, there have been organisations demonstrating how M&E can be used beyond just accounting for spend and programme delivery. There are more submissions that come through that illustrate M&E as a function to support research, and experimentation to prove and validate theories of change and inform programme design.

“Moreover, more organisations are using technology to collect and report data related to programme implementation to inform continuous improvement and evaluative decision-making.”

This year, he was joined by fellow judges Feryal Domingo, acting executive director at Inyathelo, and Jessica Williams, an M&E associate at Trialogue.

U Turn Homeless Ministries' Jon Hopkins with Asgar Bhikoo
U Turn Homeless Ministries' Jon Hopkins with Asgar Bhikoo

Increases awareness of the value of M&E

Trialogue MD Nick Rockey says that the MTN Awards for Social Change continue to encourage NPOs to elevate their M&E practices and share their learnings with peers.

“Once again, the MTN Awards for Social Change have highlighted the importance of good M&E to NPOs wishing to achieve maximum impact,” he said. “It is encouraging that NPOs are showing an increasing awareness of the value of M&E to drive continuous improvement throughout their organisations, thus better serving their stakeholders.”

In addition to the monetary prize, all four winners have been profiled in the silver anniversary edition of The Trialogue Business in Society Handbook 2022, which can be downloaded for free here.

NextOptions
Read more: MTN, OneVoice South Africa, Trialogue, Nick Rockey, MTN Awards for Social Change

Related

CSI spend among South African companies totalled R10.9bn in 2022
CSI spend among South African companies totalled R10.9bn in 202224 Nov 2022
Natalie Paneng, Callen Grecia, Thandiwe Msebenzi, and Inga Somdyala
MTN x UJ New Contemporary Awards announce finalists9 Nov 2022
MTN Group's Q3 pre-tax profit rises 14.7%
MTN Group's Q3 pre-tax profit rises 14.7%4 Nov 2022
Gail Schimmel. Source: Supplied.
ARB: The South African consumer is worried about money, vehicle ads1 Nov 2022
MTN terminates buyout talks with Telkom
MTN terminates buyout talks with Telkom19 Oct 2022
Loeries 2022 final award winners announced!
Loeries 2022 final award winners announced!7 Oct 2022
MTN Group reduces debt with R5.2bn early settlement
MTN Group reduces debt with R5.2bn early settlement5 Sep 2022
MTN announces new CEO of digital platforms
MTN announces new CEO of digital platforms2 Sep 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz