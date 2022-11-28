2022 MTN Awards for Social Change winners share in R1m prize

Now in its fourth year, the annual MTN Awards for Social Change recently celebrated four non-profit organisations (NPOs) for excellence in monitoring and evaluation (M&E).

First launched by Trialogue and the MTN Foundation in 2019, the awards recognises NPOs that have been practicing M&E for at least two years and can provide compelling evidence of the positive impact created by their programmes or projects.

The 2022 winners, selected from 53 entries, were announced at the launch of the 25th edition of The Trialogue Business in Society Handbook 2022 at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg on 24 November.

One NPO in each of the categories – large, medium-sized and small NPOs – received R300,000, and a bonus award of R100,000 was provided for the best evidence of advanced M&E practice.

The winners are:

Large NPO category (total annual income greater than R15m) – Ndlovu Care Group



Medium NPO category (total annual income greater than R5m but less than R15m) –

Neighbourhood Old Age Homes (NOAH)



Small NPO category (total annual income of less than R5m) – OneVoice South Africa



Bonus category – U-turn Homeless Ministries

A shifting M&E landscape

Asgar Bhikoo, impact investment lead at E-Squared Investments, has been judging the MTN Awards for Social Change since inception in 2019. He says he has been encouraged to see that M&E is seen as a strategic learning and accountability partner, regardless of the size and age of the organisations that apply for the awards.

“I have noticed that the process has become more competitive,” he says. “Across categories, there have been organisations demonstrating how M&E can be used beyond just accounting for spend and programme delivery. There are more submissions that come through that illustrate M&E as a function to support research, and experimentation to prove and validate theories of change and inform programme design.

“Moreover, more organisations are using technology to collect and report data related to programme implementation to inform continuous improvement and evaluative decision-making.”

This year, he was joined by fellow judges Feryal Domingo, acting executive director at Inyathelo, and Jessica Williams, an M&E associate at Trialogue.

Increases awareness of the value of M&E

Trialogue MD Nick Rockey says that the MTN Awards for Social Change continue to encourage NPOs to elevate their M&E practices and share their learnings with peers.

“Once again, the MTN Awards for Social Change have highlighted the importance of good M&E to NPOs wishing to achieve maximum impact,” he said. “It is encouraging that NPOs are showing an increasing awareness of the value of M&E to drive continuous improvement throughout their organisations, thus better serving their stakeholders.”

In addition to the monetary prize, all four winners have been profiled in the silver anniversary edition of The Trialogue Business in Society Handbook 2022, which can be downloaded for free here.