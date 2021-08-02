KZN shopping centres answer SOS for learners at needy schools

In moving forward from the recent unrest, SA Retail Properties-owned shopping centres in KwaZulu-Natal honoured their commitment for Mandela Day by answering an SOS for learners at needy schools during these difficult times.

L to R: SA Retail Properties representatives Noluthando Cele (Bluff Towers), Sesethu Senene (Pine Walk Centre), Arrif Shaik (Hayfields Mall), Tricia Nxumalo (Davenport Square) and Sharmaine Ramsahi (Springfield Value Centre). | Image supplied

“In July 2018, when our company announced the creation of our SOS Campaign, which stands for Support Our Schools, to help improve the quality of education and provide hope to future generations, we could never have foreseen the impact that the Covid-19 pandemic would have on families over the past two years. Many have lost loved ones and providers. Parents have lost their livelihoods and many are unable to pay school fees,” said SA Retail Properties national marketing manager, Donald Mc Lellan.Mc Lellan says that while many well-to-do schools are able to protect learners and educators, less affluent educational institutions have been unable to assist their youngsters, especially when it comes to unpaid fees.In recognition of Madiba’s belief that a good education is the best means of escaping poverty, the below five SA Retail Properties-owned shopping centres will work closely with local schools to help deserving learners:will support Collingwood Primary School by paying school fees for 2021 for eight young students selected by the school’s principal.in Glenwood will pay school fees for two learners at Carrington Heights Primary School.in Pietermaritzburg will pay school fees for six students at Eastwood Primary School.in Pinetown will keep the lights on for all learners and educators at Vezamafa Secondary School by paying its outstanding utility bill.in Springfield will help St Theresa Primary School by paying school fees for six of its students.Mc Lellan said SA Corporate Retail was proud to be able to help out at a time when families needed it most and stands by the commitment it made prior to the recent unrest.