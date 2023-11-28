Industries

    Celebrating excellence in HR: Topco Media announces winners of the Future of HR Awards 2023

    Issued by Topco Media
    28 Nov 2023
    28 Nov 2023
    Topco Media, a leading events and media company, proudly hosted the Future of HR Awards 2023 on 23 November at the prestigious Maslow Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg with over 150 attendees, MC’d by Mokoena Moloto.
    Celebrating excellence in HR: Topco Media announces winners of the Future of HR Awards 2023

    In his opening address, Ralf Fletcher, CEO of Topco Media emphasised the transformative role of HR in shaping the future of work. He stated: “It's the people’s practices that allowed organisations to attract and retain the talent that achieved these results.” Reflecting on the conference, Fletcher highlighted the global competition for highly skilled talent and the need to showcase and celebrate African talent in the face of evolving challenges.

    Cecilia Albertyn, VP: Membership & International Networks at the British Chamber of Business in Southern Africa and esteemed judge, shared valuable insights into the diverse backgrounds and journeys of the nominees. She encouraged all HR professionals to embrace discomfort for growth, stating: “There is no growth or fulfillment without hardship. If you stay in the shallows and in the comfort zone, you cannot get there.”

    The keynote speaker, Nene Molefi, CEO of Mandate Molefi, delivered a powerful address on sustained behaviour change, the Ebbinghaus Forgetting Curve, and the importance of addressing difficult conversations in organisations. She noted: “In order for us to make a sustained behaviour change, there needs to be a belief that there is a problem to be solved, a challenge, or a growth opportunity. Whether at home or at work, what you resist persists.” Molefi urged all HR professionals not to postpone challenging conversations, emphasising the necessity of addressing issues head-on to create a robust and engaging workplace. “Whatever your pain point is, whether it's gender-based violence or any issue when you identify that pain point, don't postpone it, don't avoid it. It comes back to haunt.”

    Topco Media extends heartfelt gratitude to the esteemed judges for their time and contribution to the Future of HR Awards 2023, including:

    • Vino Govender, Managing Director of LA Consulting Engineers (Pty) Ltd
    • Maria Combrink, Deputy Chair WIMSA
    • Cecilia Albertyn, VP: Membership & International Networks at the British Chamber of Business in Southern Africa
    • Dr Rutendo Hwindingwi, CEO of Tribe Africa Advisory
    • Zakhele Mgobhozi, Founder and Group MD, Modern Centric

    Congratulations to the individuals and organisations who were acknowledged for their excellence and commitment to a dynamic and powerful human resources sector in South Africa:

    Employer of Choice: Small to medium organisations

    Winner:

    Torque Solutions

    Finalists:

    DLK GROUP
    Nutun
    Digital Frontiers

    Employer of Choice: Large organisations

    Winner:

    In2Food

    Finalists:

    Schneider Electric
    TLC Worldwide
    Vector Logistics
    HBZ Bank

    Best Learning and Development Strategy

    Winner:

    Schneider Electric

    Finalists:

    In2Food
    IPSOS
    Liquid Intelligent Technologies

    Best Health and Wellbeing Strategy

    Winner:

    2U, Inc.

    Finalists:

    Nutun
    Torque Solutions
    Virgin Active

    Best HR Team of the Year

    Winner:

    BIOVAC

    Finalists:

    Nebula
    HBZ Bank

    Best HR Industry Innovation using Technology

    Winner:

    Mint Group

    Finalists:

    DLK GROUP
    Digital Frontier
    Absa Bank

    CEO of the Year

    Winner:

    Lexis Nexis - Videsha Proothveerajh

    Finalists:

    TLC Worldwide - Preneshen Munian
    Torque Solutions - Sally Acton

    HR Leader of the Year

    Winner:

    Nutun - Dineo Sekwele

    Finalists:

    Vector Logistics - Annelie Govender
    DLK GROUP - Hannes Verwey
    HBZ Bank - Shehnaaz Kajee
    JSE - Refilwe Maboea
    BIOVAC - Candice Alexander
    IPSOS - Abena Amankwah

    HR Icons

    ACCA South Africa
    PPS Insurance Company Limited
    VKB Landbou
    Herbalife
    Blue Label Telecoms
    SALGA

    About Future of HR Summit & Awards

    This groundbreaking two-day hybrid event, hosted by Topco Media, converges innovative ideas, transformative strategies, and visionary exploration, providing HR professionals with actionable insights into the latest trends, strategies, and technologies shaping the industry. It is where like-minded professionals, build valuable industry relationships and chart a course for the future of HR careers. This summit is a movement towards a more inclusive, tech-savvy, and people-centric HR future.

    Contact: Alexandra Kotchoubei, marketing executive | az.oc.ocpot@iebuohctok.ardnaxela | +27 716261343

    Topco Media
    DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.

