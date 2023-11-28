Celebrating excellence in HR: Topco Media announces winners of the Future of HR Awards 2023

In his opening address, Ralf Fletcher, CEO of Topco Media emphasised the transformative role of HR in shaping the future of work. He stated: “It's the people’s practices that allowed organisations to attract and retain the talent that achieved these results.” Reflecting on the conference, Fletcher highlighted the global competition for highly skilled talent and the need to showcase and celebrate African talent in the face of evolving challenges.
Cecilia Albertyn, VP: Membership & International Networks at the British Chamber of Business in Southern Africa and esteemed judge, shared valuable insights into the diverse backgrounds and journeys of the nominees. She encouraged all HR professionals to embrace discomfort for growth, stating: “There is no growth or fulfillment without hardship. If you stay in the shallows and in the comfort zone, you cannot get there.”
The keynote speaker, Nene Molefi, CEO of Mandate Molefi, delivered a powerful address on sustained behaviour change, the Ebbinghaus Forgetting Curve, and the importance of addressing difficult conversations in organisations. She noted: “In order for us to make a sustained behaviour change, there needs to be a belief that there is a problem to be solved, a challenge, or a growth opportunity. Whether at home or at work, what you resist persists.” Molefi urged all HR professionals not to postpone challenging conversations, emphasising the necessity of addressing issues head-on to create a robust and engaging workplace. “Whatever your pain point is, whether it's gender-based violence or any issue when you identify that pain point, don't postpone it, don't avoid it. It comes back to haunt.”
Topco Media extends heartfelt gratitude to the esteemed judges for their time and contribution to the Future of HR Awards 2023, including:
Congratulations to the individuals and organisations who were acknowledged for their excellence and commitment to a dynamic and powerful human resources sector in South Africa:
Torque Solutions
DLK GROUP
Nutun
Digital Frontiers
In2Food
Schneider Electric
TLC Worldwide
Vector Logistics
HBZ Bank
Schneider Electric
In2Food
IPSOS
Liquid Intelligent Technologies
2U, Inc.
Nutun
Torque Solutions
Virgin Active
BIOVAC
Nebula
HBZ Bank
Mint Group
DLK GROUP
Digital Frontier
Absa Bank
Lexis Nexis - Videsha Proothveerajh
TLC Worldwide - Preneshen Munian
Torque Solutions - Sally Acton
Nutun - Dineo Sekwele
Vector Logistics - Annelie Govender
DLK GROUP - Hannes Verwey
HBZ Bank - Shehnaaz Kajee
JSE - Refilwe Maboea
BIOVAC - Candice Alexander
IPSOS - Abena Amankwah
ACCA South Africa
PPS Insurance Company Limited
VKB Landbou
Herbalife
Blue Label Telecoms
SALGA
Continue to be part of the conversation by following these links:
Instagram: @thefutureofhr_
Facebook: Future of HR Summit & Awards
Twitter: @Future_of_HR
LinkedIn: Future of HR Summit & Awards
This groundbreaking two-day hybrid event, hosted by Topco Media, converges innovative ideas, transformative strategies, and visionary exploration, providing HR professionals with actionable insights into the latest trends, strategies, and technologies shaping the industry. It is where like-minded professionals, build valuable industry relationships and chart a course for the future of HR careers. This summit is a movement towards a more inclusive, tech-savvy, and people-centric HR future.
Contact: Alexandra Kotchoubei, marketing executive | az.oc.ocpot@iebuohctok.ardnaxela | +27 716261343