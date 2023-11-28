Celebrating excellence in HR: Topco Media announces winners of the Future of HR Awards 2023

Topco Media, a leading events and media company, proudly hosted the Future of HR Awards 2023 on 23 November at the prestigious Maslow Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg with over 150 attendees, MC’d by Mokoena Moloto.

In his opening address, Ralf Fletcher, CEO of Topco Media emphasised the transformative role of HR in shaping the future of work. He stated: “It's the people’s practices that allowed organisations to attract and retain the talent that achieved these results.” Reflecting on the conference, Fletcher highlighted the global competition for highly skilled talent and the need to showcase and celebrate African talent in the face of evolving challenges.

Cecilia Albertyn, VP: Membership & International Networks at the British Chamber of Business in Southern Africa and esteemed judge, shared valuable insights into the diverse backgrounds and journeys of the nominees. She encouraged all HR professionals to embrace discomfort for growth, stating: “There is no growth or fulfillment without hardship. If you stay in the shallows and in the comfort zone, you cannot get there.”

The keynote speaker, Nene Molefi, CEO of Mandate Molefi, delivered a powerful address on sustained behaviour change, the Ebbinghaus Forgetting Curve, and the importance of addressing difficult conversations in organisations. She noted: “In order for us to make a sustained behaviour change, there needs to be a belief that there is a problem to be solved, a challenge, or a growth opportunity. Whether at home or at work, what you resist persists.” Molefi urged all HR professionals not to postpone challenging conversations, emphasising the necessity of addressing issues head-on to create a robust and engaging workplace. “Whatever your pain point is, whether it's gender-based violence or any issue when you identify that pain point, don't postpone it, don't avoid it. It comes back to haunt.”

Topco Media extends heartfelt gratitude to the esteemed judges for their time and contribution to the Future of HR Awards 2023, including:

Vino Govender, Managing Director of LA Consulting Engineers (Pty) Ltd



Maria Combrink, Deputy Chair WIMSA



Cecilia Albertyn, VP: Membership & International Networks at the British Chamber of Business in Southern Africa



Dr Rutendo Hwindingwi, CEO of Tribe Africa Advisory



Zakhele Mgobhozi, Founder and Group MD, Modern Centric

Congratulations to the individuals and organisations who were acknowledged for their excellence and commitment to a dynamic and powerful human resources sector in South Africa:

Employer of Choice: Small to medium organisations

Winner:

Torque Solutions

Finalists:

DLK GROUP

Nutun

Digital Frontiers

Employer of Choice: Large organisations

Winner:

In2Food

Finalists:

Schneider Electric

TLC Worldwide

Vector Logistics

HBZ Bank

Best Learning and Development Strategy

Winner:

Schneider Electric

Finalists:

In2Food

IPSOS

Liquid Intelligent Technologies

Best Health and Wellbeing Strategy

Winner:

2U, Inc.

Finalists:

Nutun

Torque Solutions

Virgin Active

Best HR Team of the Year

Winner:

BIOVAC

Finalists:

Nebula

HBZ Bank

Best HR Industry Innovation using Technology

Winner:

Mint Group

Finalists:

DLK GROUP

Digital Frontier

Absa Bank

CEO of the Year

Winner:

Lexis Nexis - Videsha Proothveerajh

Finalists:

TLC Worldwide - Preneshen Munian

Torque Solutions - Sally Acton

HR Leader of the Year

Winner:

Nutun - Dineo Sekwele

Finalists:

Vector Logistics - Annelie Govender

DLK GROUP - Hannes Verwey

HBZ Bank - Shehnaaz Kajee

JSE - Refilwe Maboea

BIOVAC - Candice Alexander

IPSOS - Abena Amankwah

HR Icons

ACCA South Africa

PPS Insurance Company Limited

VKB Landbou

Herbalife

Blue Label Telecoms

SALGA

About Future of HR Summit & Awards

This groundbreaking two-day hybrid event, hosted by Topco Media, converges innovative ideas, transformative strategies, and visionary exploration, providing HR professionals with actionable insights into the latest trends, strategies, and technologies shaping the industry. It is where like-minded professionals, build valuable industry relationships and chart a course for the future of HR careers. This summit is a movement towards a more inclusive, tech-savvy, and people-centric HR future.

