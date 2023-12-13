Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Ignition GroupSappiWits PlusGO Content LabBateleur Brand PlanningTopco MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Labour Law & Unions News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    The cost of ignoring a CCMA judgment

    13 Dec 2023
    13 Dec 2023
    The Johannesburg Labour Court has sent a clear message that defying court orders will not be tolerated. In a recent decision, Magnus Loubser, a director at Spar in Polofields Crossing, Midrand, was fined R1m for contempt of court for refusing to reinstate a worker who was unfairly dismissed.
    Image source: Getty Images
    Image source: Getty Images

    “The worker, Kelvin Moyo, had won an arbitration award ordering his reinstatement. However, despite the arbitration award being enforced as if it were an order of the Labour Court in terms of section 143 of the Labour Relations Act, Spar failed to rehire him. This blatant disregard for the law prompted Moyo's union, ECCAWUSA, to file a contempt application against Spar and Loubser,” explains Tertius Wessels, legal director at Strata g Labour Solutions.

    In a scathing judgment, the Labour Court found Loubser personally liable for the contempt, stating that "employers generally treat arbitration awards with disdain and utter contempt". The court further criticised Spar's legal team for attempting to "advance technical arguments in court" to avoid complying with the order.

    The court laid out the four elements necessary for a contempt order:

    1. Existence of the order: The arbitration award ordering Moyo's reinstatement was clear and valid.
    2. Service of the order: Spar acknowledged receiving the order, and Loubser's email address was included in the communication.
    3. Non-compliance with the order: Despite the order, Moyo was not reinstated.
    4. Wilful and mala fide non-compliance: The court found Loubser's actions to be deliberate and in bad faith.

    Image source: alexf123 –
    When is reinstatement not permissible?

      20 Jul 2023

    While Loubser’s lawyer argued that the application failed to address how the order was served, the court dismissed this as a “technical and flimsy” defence. Evidence confirmed that Loubser, as the responsible director, was aware of the order through an email sent to Spar.

    Furthermore, the court found that Loubser’s refusal to reinstate Moyo was driven by “harassment” and “fatigued and flimsy reasons”. This behaviour, coupled with attempts to delay compliance through technicalities, was deemed unacceptable and merited a significant penalty.

    The R1m fine imposed on Loubser is a significant consequence and serves as a strong deterrent against future contempt cases. The court also ordered Loubser to immediately reinstate Moyo within 30 days, further emphasising the importance of upholding court orders.

    “This case has important implications for both employers and employees. It sends a clear message to employers that ignoring court orders will not be tolerated and could result in severe financial penalties. For employees, it reinforces the principle that they have recourse to legal mechanisms to address unfair treatment.

    Beyond the legal implications, the case also highlights the human cost of unfair dismissal. Moyo was deprived of his job and livelihood, and it took significant legal effort to secure his reinstatement. This underscores the importance of fair labour practices and the need for employers to treat their employees with dignity and respect,” Wessels says.

    He concludes by saying the judgment further serves as a reminder that the law protects employees' rights and that employers must comply with court orders or use the services of professional to ensure they are not in violation of the law.

    Read more: unfair dismissal, contempt of court, labour dispute, reinstatement, CCMA dispute, Tertius Wessels
    NextOptions


    Related

    Image source: Pixabay from
    Claiming constructive dismissal - take advice from your wingman
     21 Sep 2023
    File photo: Meta and Facebook logos are seen in this illustration taken 15 February 2022. Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
    Kenyan court orders mediation in Meta labour dispute
     23 Aug 2023
    The Prasa property in Newlands, Cape Town, which axed board chairperson Leonard Ramatlakane rented for three months, had not been rented out by the rail agency for eight years, according to Ramatlakane’s affidavit before the High Court. Photo: Steve Kretzmann | GroundUp
    Axed Prasa board chair goes to court to get his job back
     23 Aug 2023
    Image source: Getty Images
    Labour law has limits to employee protection; employers are entitled to fair treatment too
     14 Aug 2023
    Former South African president Jacob Zuma reacts as he addresses a news conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, 22 October 2022. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
    Zuma appears at prison, released under remission process
     11 Aug 2023
    A Sars employee who took part in an EFF protest while claiming to be on sick leave must be fired, the Labour Court has ruled. Archive photo: Ashraf Hendricks | GroundUp
    "Sick" Sars employee spotted at EFF protest must be fired, judge rules
     24 Jul 2023
    Image source: alexf123 –
    When is reinstatement not permissible?
     20 Jul 2023
    Some of the workers, who were dismissed from the Frimax chip factory in Verulam, Durban, for participating in an unprotected strike last month, wait outside the CCMA. Photo: Tsoanelo Sefoloko / GroundUp
    Chip factory workers will challenge dismissal in Labour Court
     17 Jul 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz