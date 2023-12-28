Industries

    Cape Town celebrates repeat tourism status

    8 Jan 2024
    8 Jan 2024
    In recent months, Cape Town's tourism sector has seen remarkable growth, positioning the city as a hub for business revenue and diverse job opportunities. Boasting unique landscapes, exciting experiences, and a rich cultural identity, Cape Town has not only attracted a surge of visitors but also fostered repeat tourism.
    Source: ©Nolre Lourens via 123RF
    Source: ©Nolre Lourens via 123RF

    "Seeing visitors returning to a destination shows their interest in a place, its practices, and its peoples. Return trips not only enrich visitors' experiences but also contribute significantly to the economic vibrancy of our communities," said mayoral member for economic growth, Alderman James Vos.

    Alderman Vos emphasised that visitors, especially those returning, engage deeply with businesses, communities, and the city's rich history and cultures. "Through travel, local delights like malva pudding transform into global gastronomic phenomena, and designs from Langa find their way to London's catwalks," he added.

    The City's Economic Growth Directorate remains committed to creating a tourism-related job in every household in Cape Town.

    Alderman James Vos at the opening of the 2023/24 cruise liner season
    Alderman James Vos at the opening of the 2023/24 cruise liner season

    The strategy involves:

    • Increasing flight numbers,
    • Attracting more cruise liners, and
    • Securing additional events and conferences.

    In the 2022/2023 season, aviation contributed R24bn and over 10,600 jobs, with the current festive season witnessing about 215 international flights per week and around 31,000 passengers daily passing through the airport.

    Cruise travel brought almost 190,000 passengers and crew between October 2022 and May 2023, injecting billions into the economy. The upcoming cruise season confirms 50 cruise ships, promising substantial economic benefits.

    The city's commitment to hosting events and conferences is evident, with many venues booked until year-end, signalling positive prospects for hotels and attractions.

    Alderman Vos emphasised: "Through tourism, we can continue to empower communities economically while showcasing our city and sharing Cape Town's rich, vibrant, and authentic cultural and historical heritage with visitors. We're excited to (re)welcome all visitors this tourism season."

