947 radio station triumphs at Best of Ekurhuleni and Best of Joburg Readers' Choice Awards 2023

In a resounding display of excellence, 947, South Africa's leading radio broadcaster, has emerged as a multiple award-winner at both the Best of Ekurhuleni Readers' Choice Awards 2023 and the Best of Joburg Readers' Choice Awards 2023. These accolades underscore 947's commitment to delivering unparalleled content and establishing itself as an indispensable cultural institution.

First and foremost, Anele Mdoda, the charismatic host of 947's flagship morning show, Anele and The Club, has been named the Best Local Radio Personality at both prestigious awards. Mdoda's infectious warmth, undeniable talent, and irresistible laughter have endeared her to audiences nationwide, making her a cherished voice and one of South Africa's favourite presenters.

Expressing her gratitude, Anele Mdoda shared: "We are absolutely thrilled to receive these prestigious awards at the Best of Ekurhuleni and Best of Joburg Readers' Choice Awards 2023. The recognition from our listeners and the community is truly humbling. Our commitment to delivering a show that brings joy, laughter, and meaningful conversations remains unwavering. This achievement is a testament to the incredible team I have the privilege of working with and our devoted listeners. We are motivated to continue providing Joburg with the best radio experience."

In addition to Mdoda's individual accolade, Anele and The Club clinched the title of Best Local Radio Show at the Best of Ekurhuleni Readers' Choice Awards 2023. Mdoda, accompanied by her dynamic team comprising Frankie, Thembekile, and Cindy, delivers a winning combination of engaging banter, thought-provoking discussions, and chart-topping music. The show has seamlessly woven itself into the cultural fabric of Johannesburg, resonating with listeners weekdays from 6am to 9am.

Furthermore, 947 was honoured as the Best Local Radio Station, a testament to its consistent commitment to serving as the voice of Gauteng. Positioned as the go-to source for all things Ekurhuleni, Joburg, and beyond, 947 has become an integral part of listeners' daily lives. From the vibrant banter of Anele and The Club in the morning to the smooth sounds of Msizi James and Bolele on Night Pulse, the ever popular 947 Drive with Thando or the Top 40 with Zweli, 947 consistently delivers engaging and indispensable content.

JD Mostert, station manager at 947, expressed pride in the achievements, stating: "We are incredibly proud of Anele and the entire team at 947. These awards are a testament to their hard work, dedication, and the strong connection they have built with our listeners. Anele's infectious energy and the team's ability to deliver engaging content have solidified 947 as a beloved radio station in Ekurhuleni. We express our gratitude to our listeners for their continued support and eagerly anticipate bringing them even more exciting and entertaining programming in the future."