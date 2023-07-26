Come on, Barbie, let's go movie!

On Friday 21 July 2023, OFM treated listeners, clients, and staff to a private screening of the Barbie movie as the worldwide phenomenon hit the global circuit.

In the week before, OFM, central South Africa’s number one commercial radio station ‘painted the airwaves’ pink with a fun Barbie Movie competition where listeners shared their special Barbie memories for a chance to win seats at the premiere.

OFM also hosted a Barbie Movie Music Day on Friday, focusing on the film’s soundtrack and listeners shared more nostalgia. One lucky listener also won a limited edition Margot Robbie Barbie doll to add to their collection on this day.

Guests came dressed to impress and the theatre was an explosion of glitter, pink and Barbie themed outfits. OFM presenter Jaco de Waal even dyed his hair pink for the occasion!

OFM programme manager Tim Thabethe hails Barbie as the biggest movie release of 2023.

“Everyone in the OFM target audience has engaged with this legendary fashion toy in some way or the other. So to celebrate with a full week of hype, to dedicate Friday's music playlist to Barbie and be part of an international movie premiere, ticked all the right boxes to surprise and delight the OFM target audience.”

