Hot 102.7FM goes global with Joburg Super Kings partnership

Hot 102.7FM has become the official worldwide radio partner of the Joburg Super Kings, one of the six franchises that will compete in the upcoming inaugural SA20 cricket league, which got underway on 10 January 2023.

The Joburg Super Kings are owned by the Chennai Super Kings, four-time winners of the Indian Premier League and one of the biggest franchises in world cricket, with this partnership set to take the Hot 102.7FM brand to an even wider audience, as it looks to expand its online streaming presence.

“It’s a pretty big deal and the reason why is because it’s a global deal with a team that is owned by one of the IPL’s most successful and valuable franchises,” says Lloyd Madurai, managing director of Hot 102.7FM. “On top of that, the Super Kings are Joburg’s representatives in the SA20 and we regard ourselves as ‘Joburg’s Radio Station’, so the fit made sense and we believe we can deliver substantial value for JSK, as they embark on their first SA20 campaign.”

Hot 102.7FM recently picked up the ‘My Station – Most Votes’ award at the SA Radio Awards, proving that it has among the most loyal listeners of the country’s radio stations, whilst just a month earlier it was named the winner in the ‘Best Local Radio Station’ category at the Best of Joburg Readers’ Choice Awards 2022, with both honours making the station an attractive option for the Joburg Super Kings, as they entered the local market in search of partners with the ability to deliver value.

“Hot 102.7FM is an existing partner of the Lions and hence understand the cricket fan in Johannesburg. The station’s high listenership, owing to their possibly differentiated music format and having some of South Africa’s most loved presenters, to go along with compelling content, makes for a good fit. Their team is passionate and there are synergies we see in their efforts towards community through their charity and training through their academy,” says Ankit Baldi, CEO at the Joburg Super Kings.

The Joburg Super Kings open their SA20 campaign away to Durban’s Super Giants on 11 January and their first home game is against the Pretoria Capitals at the Wanderers on 17 January.

The Super Kings will play five home games before the play-offs, with the Wanderers also set to host one of the semi-finals and the final, which will take place on 11 February.

Hot 102.7FM will broadcast live from all seven of those games and will be running SA20 competitions and ticket giveaways – along with providing all the SA20 news and profiles of JSK players - throughout January and early-February.