All the Golden Globes winners!

The Golden Globes is an American award show that seeks to honour excellence in American and international film and television. This year was the 80th ceremony celebration.
Here are the winners and nominees for 2022, in all categories:
The Fabelmans (Winner)
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
The Banshees of Inisherin (Winner)
Babylon
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Best TV series – drama
House of the Dragon (Winner)
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
Abbott Elementary (Winner)
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
The White Lotus: Sicily (Winner)
Black Bird
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Pam and Tommy
The Dropout
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone (Winner)
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Winner)
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout (Winner)
Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam and Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (Winner)
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird (Winner)
F Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin (Winner)
Todd Field, Tár
Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans (Winner)
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Argentina, 1985 (Winner)
RRR
All Quiet on the Western Front
Close
Decision to Leave
Cate Blanchett, Tár (Winner)
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Julia Garner, Ozark (Winner)
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once (Winner)
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Winner)
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary (Winner)
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
Henry Winkler, Barry
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon (Winner)
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj in RRR (Winner)
Carolina, Taylor Swift in Where the Crawdads Sing
Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz in Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop in Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever