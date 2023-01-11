Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Film News South Africa

Lifestyle trends

Advertising trends

CRM, CX, UX trends

Digital trends

Marketing trends

Media trends

Youth Marketing trends

Agriculture trends

Automotive trends

Construction & Engineering trends

Education trends

Energy & Mining trends

Entrepreneurship trends

ESG & Sustainability trends

Finance trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Legal trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Property trends

Retail trends

Tourism & Travel trends

More Articles

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Lifestyle jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


All the Golden Globes winners!

11 Jan 2023
On 11 January, the winners of the annual Golden Globes Awards were announced.
Image : Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega on the Golden Globes red carpet
Image sourced: Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega on the Golden Globes red carpet

The Golden Globes is an American award show that seeks to honour excellence in American and international film and television. This year was the 80th ceremony celebration.

Here are the winners and nominees for 2022, in all categories:

Best film – drama

The Fabelmans (Winner)
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick

Best film – musical or comedy

The Banshees of Inisherin (Winner)
Babylon
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness

Best TV series – drama

House of the Dragon (Winner)
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance

Best TV series – musical or comedy

Abbott Elementary (Winner)
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday

Best limited series, anthology series or TV movie

The White Lotus: Sicily (Winner)
Black Bird
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Pam and Tommy
The Dropout

Best actor in a TV series – drama

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone (Winner)
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Winner)
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout (Winner)
Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam and Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Best supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (Winner)
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Best supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird (Winner)
F Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

Best screenplay

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin (Winner)
Todd Field, Tár
Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Best director

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans (Winner)
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best non-English language film

Argentina, 1985 (Winner)
RRR
All Quiet on the Western Front
Close
Decision to Leave

Best actress – drama

Cate Blanchett, Tár (Winner)
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best supporting actress in a TV series

Julia Garner, Ozark (Winner)
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best supporting actor

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once (Winner)
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best supporting actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Winner)
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best supporting actor in a TV series

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary (Winner)
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
Henry Winkler, Barry

Best original score

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon (Winner)
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best original song

Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj in RRR (Winner)
Carolina, Taylor Swift in Where the Crawdads Sing
Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz in Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop in Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

NextOptions
Read more: James Cameron, Andrew Garfield, Steven Spielberg, Brad Pitt, film and television awards, Taylor Swift, Colin Firth, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Golden Globes, Olivia Colman

Related

Image supplied: Greg Walsh, CEO at G&G Productions
#BizTrends2023: What happened to the live event industry?2 days ago
Image supplied
The best movies to come out of 20225 Jan 2023
Source:
All the films to look forward to in the new year!3 Jan 2023
Image supplied: Verdi’s La Traviata
All the new film releases coming this festive season1 Dec 2022
Image by Xavier Mercade: The Waterboys are coming to South Africa in November
The Waterboys' long-awaited arrival in SA18 Nov 2022
Source:
The Telly Awards open call for entries28 Oct 2022
#OnTheBigScreen: The Woman King, Hocus Pocus 2 and more
#OnTheBigScreen: The Woman King, Hocus Pocus 2 and more30 Sep 2022
#OnTheBigScreen: Don't Worry Darling, Ticket to Paradise and Avatar
#OnTheBigScreen: Don't Worry Darling, Ticket to Paradise and Avatar23 Sep 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz