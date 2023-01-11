All the Golden Globes winners!

On 11 January, the winners of the annual Golden Globes Awards were announced.

Image sourced : Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega on the Golden Globes red carpet

The Golden Globes is an American award show that seeks to honour excellence in American and international film and television. This year was the 80th ceremony celebration.

Here are the winners and nominees for 2022, in all categories:

Best film – drama

The Fabelmans (Winner)

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best film – musical or comedy

The Banshees of Inisherin (Winner)

Babylon

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best TV series – drama

House of the Dragon (Winner)

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

Best TV series – musical or comedy

Abbott Elementary (Winner)

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best limited series, anthology series or TV movie

The White Lotus: Sicily (Winner)

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam and Tommy

The Dropout

Best actor in a TV series – drama

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone (Winner)

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Winner)

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout (Winner)

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam and Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Best supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (Winner)

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Best supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird (Winner)

F Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

Best screenplay

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin (Winner)

Todd Field, Tár

Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Best director

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans (Winner)

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best non-English language film

Argentina, 1985 (Winner)

RRR

All Quiet on the Western Front

Close

Decision to Leave

Best actress – drama

Cate Blanchett, Tár (Winner)

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best supporting actress in a TV series

Julia Garner, Ozark (Winner)

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best supporting actor

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once (Winner)

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best supporting actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Winner)

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best supporting actor in a TV series

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary (Winner)

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best original score

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon (Winner)

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best original song

Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj in RRR (Winner)

Carolina, Taylor Swift in Where the Crawdads Sing

Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz in Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop in Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever