Africa


Italian wine show makes way to Cape Town

11 Jan 2023
Gambero Rosso, an Italian wine and food media company, is back in Cape Town with the Top Italian Wines Roadshow bringing a selection of the best premium wines of Italy to the V&A Waterfront.
Image supplied: The Top Italian Wines Roadshow masterclass
Image supplied: The Top Italian Wines Roadshow masterclass

One of 10 stops on the world tour this year, Cape Town joins major cities including Seoul, Sao Paulo, Miami, Mexico City and Sydney on this showcase of top-tier Italian wines.

The interactive walk-around wine tasting, dedicated entirely to premium wines from across the boot of Italy, gives the South African wine industry and wine lovers the opportunity to taste 150 of the best Italian wines from almost 40 wineries all under one roof. It is an occasion to discover Italy's diverse terroirs, appellations and the most important wine denominations.

Masterclasses led by wine expert and senior editor of Italy’s definitive wine guide, Vini d’Italia, Marco Sabellico, will offer an in-depth experience on the day.

Image supplied: Ryan Cole, head chef at Salsify at the Roundhouse
#BizTrends2023: What's happening in the restaurant industry?

By 2 days ago

Another highlight of the show is the award ceremony when Gambero Rosso announces its latest restaurant list featuring the most authentic Italian trattorias, wine bars and pizzerias in Cape Town according to ratings by the digital guide, Top Italian Restaurants.

The interest in Italian wines among South African consumers has seen a significant upturn judging by the increase in imports.

During the first three months of 2022, imports of Italian still and sparkling wines grew by almost 83,5% from €477,552 in 2021 to €875,855 in 2022, bringing Italy's market share in South Africa based on the first quarter of 2022 to almost 8,9%. During the same period, France reduced its South African market share by just over 1,3%.

The event will take place on 26 January. For further information, wine enthusiasts interested in attending the Top Italian Wines Road Show can contact gudrun@gc-com.co.za.

