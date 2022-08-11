Industries

    Algoa FM supports innovation for new economy

    11 Aug 2022
    Issued by: Algoa FM
    Since its establishment in the 1950s, commercial radio in South Africa has been at the forefront of technological innovation - and Algoa FM has been among the leaders since privatisation 26 years ago.
    Lesley Geyer, marketing manager at Algoa FM
    Lesley Geyer, marketing manager at Algoa FM

    “We appreciate the advantages of technology, and have embraced the full spectrum of broadcasting mediums, including online streaming and through DSTV,” says marketing manager Lesley Geyer.

    Algoa FM’s headquarters in the Baakens Valley of Gqeberha is home to the latest broadcasting and recording technology, as well as sophisticated building management systems. The premises was designed to generate its own power through solar panels and to store water run-off from the roof as well as all condensate generated by its advanced air-conditioning system.

    “Algoa FM has consistently been one of the most innovative companies in the Eastern Cape. That is why we support the next generation of disruptors who are creating the building blocks for a new digital economy at the Propella Business Incubator in Nelson Mandela Bay,” adds Geyer.

    Algoa FM provides strategic support at board level, and also uses the power of radio and its online platforms to connect the innovators with potential customers, partners and funders.

    “Many of the Propella incubatees are working on projects that are close to Algoa FM’s heart as they support our socio-economic development pillar of education,” says Geyer. “Propella is a business support initiative whose main function is to support small and medium companies through incubation and acceleration processes in the technology and ICT sector. The aim is to improve their sustainability and delivery to their clients,” says Aphelele Jonas, marketing coordinator of the Propella team with Algoa FM.

    “The partnership with Algoa FM allows Propella to provide additional support to the ICT/Tech-based businesses during their incubation programme. The partnership agreement provides the incubator itself, along with ICT ventures which are in the commercialisation stage of the incubation programme, with on-air radio time, website, and social media advertising and exposure. To date, the partnership with Algoa FM has increased Propella’s ICT programme reach on a large scale and has assisted 12 ICT entrepreneurs with advertising and securing their first client,” he says.

    Being featured on Algoa FM provides the start-up enterprises with credibility. “Our research tells us that Algoa FM listeners support businesses and brands they know and trust,” says Geyer. “As the leading media business in the region, we view it as a privilege and a responsibility to help other businesses develop and succeed. Through Propella we are engaging and working with a myriad of young innovators who are shaping the new economy,” adds Algoa FM managing director Alfie Jay.

    Incubatees supported by Algoa FM include Urban Tech, which is transforming the coffee industry by reinventing the way customers order coffee; Get Interview, which is pioneering online job interviews; Qlik Quote, which turns the market-place on its head by providing a platform for buyers rather than sellers; and Kamatel, which specialises in ICT infrastructure, connectivity, installation and solutions.

    “There are many other incubatees who see opportunities in the new economy which they are helping to create. Algoa FM has provided the initial exposure to the market which they need to take their ventures to the next level,” says Jonas.

    Algoa FM
    Algoa FM is the leading media house connecting people and companies from the Garden Route to the Wild Coast and inland through the Karoo through radio and online channels.
    Read more: Algoa FM, Alfie Jay, Lesley Geyer

