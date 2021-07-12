Radio Company news South Africa

Kgomotso Meso moves to prime slot on Kaya 959's weekend lineup

12 Jul 2021
Issued by: KAYA 959
Kgomotso Meso has been announced as the new host of Saturdays and Sundays, 9am - 12pm on Kaya 959. This makes her the latest personality to move to an exciting new slot as part of the station's drive to offer the strongest weekend lineup in Gauteng.
Kgomotso Meso
The move sees Meso present the new Elite Weekends with Kgomotso Meso show 9am to midday as of 11 July 2021. She previously hosted Elite Nights on Friday and Saturday evenings. Meso is no stranger to radio success, having won the MTN Radio Award for Best Traffic Presenter on two occasions as well as several nominations for her Friday and Saturday night show.

“I am delighted,” says Meso. “Weekends are such a special time to be on the radio. Kaya 959’s music is the ultimate Saturday and Sunday soundtrack and I can’t wait to play that special mix of soul and old-school.”

“We are resolute in making Kaya 959 the destination for listeners looking to enjoy the best music mix and to interact with personalities they know and love, seven days a week,” says commercial programming manager Maekanya Morotoba. “Kgomotso’s move to the new timeslot is a nod to her growth as a radio presenter in her time here at Kaya 959, and at the same time it gives the audience what they have been asking for.”

Over recent months Kaya 959 has also introduced a new morning show with Thomas and Skhumba, more focus on talk programming at night with the addition of Point of View with Phemelo Motene and an extra hour with Gugulethu Mfuphi on her award-winning show Kaya Biz.


More about Kaya 959:

From the heart of Gauteng wherever you may be, Kaya 959 connects with our loyal listeners through a range of digital and on-air platforms. At the core of their listening experience is a variety of familiar songs that they love including soul and R&B, kwaito, jazz, chart-toppers and old school jams. We bring them news that is relevant and conversations that inspire. Our presenters may be big names, but out of the speakers they are just the friend from around the corner. They are authentic and relatable. They engage with listeners on topics that affect their everyday life. Kaya 959 is committed to ensuring that we portray a true representation of our listeners’ richness, depth, and diversity. On the street. On the air.

Visit www.kaya959.co.za for more information.

KAYA 959
From the heart of Gauteng, wherever you may be, Kaya 959 connects with our loyal listeners through a range of digital and on-air platforms.
