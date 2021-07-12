Media News South Africa

Call to media houses to upload staff details for Covid-19 vaccinations

12 Jul 2021
The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) wants to thank all media houses around the country for registering their staff for Covid-19 vaccinations and appeals to the media fraternity to speed up the process of uploading staff/employees' details.
Source: www.unsplash.com

Sanef calls on media houses and individual freelancers to speedily complete the forms and submit them without delay by end of business on Wednesday, 14 July 2021, in an effort to get the media vaccinated without delay. It's reported that over 90% of registrations from media houses was achieved in just several days.

Acting Health Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi, announced during a recent briefing that registrations for the next phase of the country's Covid-19 vaccine drive, aimed at people aged between 35 and 49, will open on 15 July. The vaccination of this cohort will begin on 1 August.

Journalists above 35 – 60 years of age are encouraged to register here and get vaccinated.

However, all the media sectors; mainstream, community, online, broadcasting, print as well as freelance below 35 years will be considered. All media organisations and freelancers must complete the attached form and email it to the GCIS which has been assigned the responsibility to collate all forms on behalf of the Health Department.

Completed forms should be sent to Cindy Ngozo at az.vog.sicg@nydnic.

Sanef appeals to the media fraternity to speed up the process of uploading staff/employees’ details. This will enable the department to process the media and then move onto the next sector of essential services.

Media houses must complete the forms and provide the list(s) of staff according to regions or municipalities (cities, towns) where their staff offices are based. For example, if the head office in Johannesburg has 200 staff members, they should be in at the top of the list, followed by 50 people based in Durban in the next list of staff in the next region etc. or upload separate lists according to cities or towns where they operate.

Download the forms here.
