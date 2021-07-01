Kaya 959 announces exciting new weekend lineup

After acquiring a Diploma in Public Relations in 2018, Keowin Knowlden immediately started working as an intern at Atmosphere Communications. This opportunity launched his PR career and after a mere two years in the industry he became an account manager at just 24-years-old. Knowlden has been part of a team who has won several awards, including a Loeries in 2018 and Prisms in 2019 and 2021...ByEvan-Lee Courie
According to his Twitter profile @SaidBySiya, young Siyabonga Sangweni was told to sit down and be quiet. Now, as an adult, he stands up and speaks for a living. Sangweni, who started at CliffCentral.com in 2014 when the 'infotainment' online content hub was launched by Gareth Cliff, announced on Instagram that he will be leaving CliffCentral.com.ByEvan-Lee Courie
Kaya 959 has announced an exceptional weekend lineup starting from Saturday, 3 July 2021.
Left to right: Mthokozisi ‘MaBlerh’ Cele, Samuel ‘Sammy T’ Mundwana and Andy Maqondwana
The new offering brings some of radio’s favourite personalities to Kaya 959 including Samuel ‘Sammy T’ Mundwana, Andy Maqondwana and Mthokozisi ‘MaBlerh’ Cele.
“We know the weekend sound of Kaya 959 is an intrinsic part of the landscape of the city. We’ll keep that great Saturday and Sunday music format while we add even more to look forward to, including a new weekend breakfast show, a chart show on Saturdays and much more,” says Sibongile Mtyali, Kaya 959 managing director.
A new morning show presented by Thomas and Skhumba
A bolstering of talk programming with the addition of Point of View with Phemelo Motene and an extra hour with Gugulethu Mfuphi on her award-winning show Kaya Biz
The refreshed logo as well as the new strapline: “on the street and on the air”
“This weekend lineup announcement comes off the back of an ongoing focus to offer listeners the best radio possible. Kaya 959 is the station you have on during a Sunday family braai, when you want some quiet time, while working from home or driving to the mall. It’s the station for your everyday life. Now we’re offering an even better playlist presented by the names you love,” says commercial programming manager Maekanya Morotoba. “DJ Keyez, who is very popular with our audience, will host the top 30 chart show on Saturdays. Over and above the exciting new presenters and shows, we also have established Kaya 959 icons such as 2021 Radio Awards Hall of Fame nominee Brenda Sisane staying in her Sunday slot, and the legendary Colin Kgari moving to a new Sunday evening slot to round off the weekend.”
The new weekend lineup:
Saturdays
6-9am
Sammy T
12-3pm
Top30 with DJ Keyez
3-6pm
Andy Maqondwana
6-9pm
Kgomotso Meso
9-midnight
MaBlerh
Sundays
6-9am
Sammy T
12-3pm
Brenda Sisane
3-6pm
T-Bose
6-9pm
Nicky B
9pm-midnight
Colin Kgari
From the heart of Gauteng, wherever you may be, Kaya 959 connects with our loyal listeners through a range of digital and on-air platforms.
