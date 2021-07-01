Radio Company news South Africa

Kaya 959 announces exciting new weekend lineup

1 Jul 2021
Issued by: KAYA 959
Kaya 959 has announced an exceptional weekend lineup starting from Saturday, 3 July 2021.
Left to right: Mthokozisi ‘MaBlerh’ Cele, Samuel ‘Sammy T’ Mundwana and Andy Maqondwana

The new offering brings some of radio’s favourite personalities to Kaya 959 including Samuel ‘Sammy T’ Mundwana, Andy Maqondwana and Mthokozisi ‘MaBlerh’ Cele.

“We know the weekend sound of Kaya 959 is an intrinsic part of the landscape of the city. We’ll keep that great Saturday and Sunday music format while we add even more to look forward to, including a new weekend breakfast show, a chart show on Saturdays and much more,” says Sibongile Mtyali, Kaya 959 managing director.

Kaya 959 boosts station lineup with strong nighttime talk lineup

Kaya 959 has announced the addition of broadcast dynamo Phemelo Motene to the station's lineup from 5 July 2021...

Issued by KAYA 959 22 Jun 2021


Other recent changes at Kaya 959 include:
  • A new morning show presented by Thomas and Skhumba
  • A bolstering of talk programming with the addition of Point of View with Phemelo Motene and an extra hour with Gugulethu Mfuphi on her award-winning show Kaya Biz
  • The refreshed logo as well as the new strapline: “on the street and on the air”

“This weekend lineup announcement comes off the back of an ongoing focus to offer listeners the best radio possible. Kaya 959 is the station you have on during a Sunday family braai, when you want some quiet time, while working from home or driving to the mall. It’s the station for your everyday life. Now we’re offering an even better playlist presented by the names you love,” says commercial programming manager Maekanya Morotoba. “DJ Keyez, who is very popular with our audience, will host the top 30 chart show on Saturdays. Over and above the exciting new presenters and shows, we also have established Kaya 959 icons such as 2021 Radio Awards Hall of Fame nominee Brenda Sisane staying in her Sunday slot, and the legendary Colin Kgari moving to a new Sunday evening slot to round off the weekend.”

The new weekend lineup:

Saturdays
6-9am Sammy T
12-3pm Top30 with DJ Keyez
3-6pm Andy Maqondwana
6-9pm Kgomotso Meso
9-midnight MaBlerh
Sundays
6-9am Sammy T
12-3pm Brenda Sisane
3-6pm T-Bose
6-9pm Nicky B
9pm-midnightColin Kgari


