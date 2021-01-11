Lukhona Mnguni, political scientist and public commentator, joins Power 98.7

Political scientist and public commentator, Lukhona Mnguni joins the Power 98.7 family as the new host of Power Perspective, taking over from Thabiso Kotane, who will be the new host of Power Talk.

Lukhona Mnguni

Congrats on the announcement of you joining Power 98.7. How did this move come about?

Which slot will you be taking over? When is your first show?

As a political scientist and public commentator, what can listeners expect to hear from you?

Will Power Perspective be all things serious? Or will we get a balance of entertainment too?

If I'm not mistaken, you’re not leaving academia, but merely using radio as an extension of years of work. Could you elaborate more on this?

What do you love most about what you do?

As we enter 2021, what message do you have for South Africans to help us deal with the many challenges we face?

Lukhona Mnguni shares what we can expect to hear on the Power Perspective which kicks off on Monday, 11 January 2021.Thank you. This move is a product of sustained engagement with the Power 98.7 family and space. It's probably been almost two years since we first started thinking about a possible collaboration. The timing is just perfect for it to come to life.I will be hosting Power Perspective from Monday to Thursdays at 8PM-11PM and on Sundays at 9PM-11PM effective 11 January 2021.Reflective conversations with intellectual rigour backed up by sound research. I will do best not to be a lecturer on air and simply be a curator of meaningful conversations.The content will always be serious, but its delivery will be a blend of deep and light touches, creating a good space for edutainment.Yes, I remain married to academia as I am working on my PhD and still doing some research work with the University of KwaZulu-Natal. Remaining attached to academia is important for me to stay updated with emerging trends of thought and debates, especially in the two areas of my core interest: political science and development studies. But most of the work, ideas and commitment in the academic space remains sheltered away from society. This is a good opportunity to experiment on ways to amplify on that work, bring on air some voices of people who are doing interesting research work in advancing our country, the continent and the world we live in.The fact that every aspect of it is towards achieving positive social transformation in the life of my country.We must remain seized with the challenges of our country and never tire on finding solutions to overcome whatever confronts us. There are no Messiahs. We need to be committed to deepening dialogue in order to find each other and advance our country.