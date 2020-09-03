Kaya FM bids farewell to Mike Siluma

Veteran journalist Mike Siluma will broadcast his last show on Kaya FM on Thursday, 3 September 2020. Karibu, which Siluma fronted for six years, has grown to be an instrumental platform for some of the most complex issues facing Africans in South Africa and the rest of the continent today.
On his show, which formed part of Kaya FM’s speciality offering, Siluma brought together notable historians, academics and compelling thinkers to engage him on a range of historical subjects with a focus on art, literature and music.
Over the years, Karibu
has helped propel the station’s objectives of reaching a wider audience across the continent and in the diaspora. The station appreciates his efforts and contributions in upholding Kaya FM’s Afropolitan values.
“It has been a privilege to have hosted a show such as Karibu
, which created space for us as Africans to have frank and in-depth conversations about issues that affect our continent, as well as current and future generations of Africans. I hope Kaya FM grows from strength to strength,” said Siluma.
“We are proud of the progress and success that Mike, a true Afropolitan, has achieved within Karibu
on the station. We are sad to see him go but we wish him well for the future,” said Linda Reddy, Kaya FM’s acting MD.
The station will announce a new host for the Thursday, 8pm-11pm slot soon.
For more information visit kayafm.co.za
or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. About Kaya FM 95.9
Kaya FM 95.9 reflects the lives of the predominantly Black, urban listeners between the ages 25-49 living in Gauteng. The station broadcasts both music and talk. Kaya FM 95.9 broadcasts in English on the FM frequency signal 95(Dot)9, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The current listenership stands at 456,000 per average day and 774,000 per average seven days. The music format offers a diverse soulful mix of adult contemporary music to smoother sounds like R&B, world music, soul and jazz. The station was recently named Station of the Year 2019 at the Liberty Radio Awards and Station of the Year 2020 at the South African Radio Awards.