Eusebius McKaiser parting ways with Radio 702

@Radio702 has invested in understanding what listeners – current & future – look for. Times change & so do lineups. Choosing a new direction doesn't mean we don’t value past contributions, it just means we embrace a different future. We thank Eusebius & wish him well #Radio pic.twitter.com/x2KjpBPDLu

Wow. I took an afternoon nap and woke up to tons of your messages of love and support. I am leaving @Radio702 indeed. Last show next Friday 19th June. Here's my statement below. Chat to you on #702OpenLine at 9am tomorrow as per usual. ���� pic.twitter.com/WFx5YnIz2R