Eusebius McKaiser parting ways with Radio 702

#NEWSWATCH: Talk show host Eusebius McKaiser and Radio 702 announced on Twitter that they have decided to part ways.
Eusebius McKaiser. Image source: 702 website.

The station tweeted: "Radio 702 has invested in understanding what listeners – current and future – look for. Times change and so do lineups. Choosing a new direction doesn't mean we don’t value past contributions, it just means we embrace a different future. We thank Eusebius and wish him well."


McKaiser also confirmed that he was leaving the station on Twitter. He tweeted: "Friends and loyal listeners of The Eusebius McKaiser Show on 702, I can confirm that I am leaving 702. I am deeply moved by your voluminous messages of support and love."


Clement Manyathela will be moving from his current slot at the Midday Report to take up McKaiser’s 9am slot.

For more, read Eusebius McKaiser to leave 702 on TimesLive.
