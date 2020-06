Eusebius McKaiser parting ways with Radio 702

#NEWSWATCH: Talk show host Eusebius McKaiser and Radio 702 announced on Twitter that they have decided to part ways.

@Radio702 has invested in understanding what listeners – current & future – look for. Times change & so do lineups. Choosing a new direction doesn't mean we don’t value past contributions, it just means we embrace a different future. We thank Eusebius & wish him well #Radio pic.twitter.com/x2KjpBPDLu — 702 (@Radio702) June 11, 2020

Wow. I took an afternoon nap and woke up to tons of your messages of love and support. I am leaving @Radio702 indeed. Last show next Friday 19th June. Here's my statement below. Chat to you on #702OpenLine at 9am tomorrow as per usual. ���� pic.twitter.com/WFx5YnIz2R — Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) June 11, 2020

The station tweeted: "Radio 702 has invested in understanding what listeners – current and future – look for. Times change and so do lineups. Choosing a new direction doesn't mean we don't value past contributions, it just means we embrace a different future. We thank Eusebius and wish him well."McKaiser also confirmed that he was leaving the station on Twitter. He tweeted: "Friends and loyal listeners of The Eusebius McKaiser Show on 702, I can confirm that I am leaving 702. I am deeply moved by your voluminous messages of support and love."Clement Manyathela will be moving from his current slot at theto take up McKaiser's 9am slot.