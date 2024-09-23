Live coverage from KwaZulu-Natal: A unique broadcasting experience on 702

In an exciting endeavour to enhance audience engagement and elevate broadcasting standards across South Africa, 702 is proud to announce an exceptional live broadcast from the picturesque KwaZulu-Natal region. On Wednesday, 25 September, tune in from 9am to 12pm as the esteemed Clement Manyathela hosts his show live from the iconic uShaka Marine World in Durban.

This special occasion comes at the invitation of the eThekwini Municipality, aligning with the city's Blue Economy Initiative. Running from September 11 to 28, this campaign aims to highlight the significance of sustainable management of ocean and coastal resources, promoting economic growth while ensuring environmental stewardship.

Clement Manyathela, recognised for his incisive political interviews and unwavering commitment to addressing pressing public concerns, will engage with local listeners on matters that resonate with their rights and experiences. This live talk broadcast serves as a vital platform for public discourse, reinforcing 702's reputation as a forum for meaningful conversation on essential issues.

In a move to embrace and engage its wider audiences, 702 has expanded its reach beyond traditional FM broadcasting. With the launch of the Primedia+ app, listeners in KwaZulu-Natal and throughout South Africa can now access premier content from 702, transcending geographical limitations. This innovative approach allows for broader community engagement, ensuring that listeners can participate in stimulating discussions from anywhere.

Join 702 as it celebrates the unique connection between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, and immerse yourself in the local perspectives of this vibrant region. Don’t miss this opportunity to engage with Clement Manyathela and share your thoughts during this unique broadcast.

Whether you are relaxing at home, commuting, or enjoying the scenic views along Durban's coastline, 702 is just a touch away, courtesy of Primedia+.



