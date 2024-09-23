Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Project Planner Johannesburg
- Human Capital Consultant Johannesburg
- Audio Engineer - Commercial Johannesburg
- Media Strategist Johannesburg
Live coverage from KwaZulu-Natal: A unique broadcasting experience on 702
This special occasion comes at the invitation of the eThekwini Municipality, aligning with the city's Blue Economy Initiative. Running from September 11 to 28, this campaign aims to highlight the significance of sustainable management of ocean and coastal resources, promoting economic growth while ensuring environmental stewardship.
Clement Manyathela, recognised for his incisive political interviews and unwavering commitment to addressing pressing public concerns, will engage with local listeners on matters that resonate with their rights and experiences. This live talk broadcast serves as a vital platform for public discourse, reinforcing 702's reputation as a forum for meaningful conversation on essential issues.
In a move to embrace and engage its wider audiences, 702 has expanded its reach beyond traditional FM broadcasting. With the launch of the Primedia+ app, listeners in KwaZulu-Natal and throughout South Africa can now access premier content from 702, transcending geographical limitations. This innovative approach allows for broader community engagement, ensuring that listeners can participate in stimulating discussions from anywhere.
Join 702 as it celebrates the unique connection between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, and immerse yourself in the local perspectives of this vibrant region. Don’t miss this opportunity to engage with Clement Manyathela and share your thoughts during this unique broadcast.
Whether you are relaxing at home, commuting, or enjoying the scenic views along Durban's coastline, 702 is just a touch away, courtesy of Primedia+.
- Live coverage from KwaZulu-Natal: A unique broadcasting experience on 70223 Sep 11:47
- 947 partners with Virgin Active Ride Joburg 2024: An unmissable cycling celebration!12 Sep 10:15
- Sold out Galaxy 947 Joburg Day rocks Crocodile Creek with 15,000 fans11 Sep 12:46
- The countdown begins: Galaxy 947 Joburg Day is almost here!03 Sep 11:26
- Primedia Studios’ strategic vision triumphs at the 2024 Bookmark Awards23 Aug 12:30