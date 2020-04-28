Save the Date: Brandon Leigh invites you to 'The Love Song Lockdown'

KFM 94.5's popular KFM Love Songs feature has undergone a lockdown make-over. The popular feature, during KFM Nights with Brandon Leigh, includes a selection of favourite current and classic love songs - which keeps listeners swooning from 8pm-10pm, Monday to Thursday.



The feature has been refreshed to The Love Song Lockdown, with host Brandon Leigh adding even more love songs and engaging conversation to provide an escape during the lockdown period.



“KFM Nights with Brandon Leigh is very popular with our audience. During the lockdown period we have noted an increase in new listeners who have found Brandon and enjoy the show for its ability to provide entertainment, escapism and feel great moments so needed at this challenging time. Listeners enjoy the opportunity to share dedications, vote for their favourite tunes and relive their memories whilst listening to the best mix of slow jams”, said Stephen Werner, KFM 94.5 station manager.



This week, The Love Song Lockdown will kick off the first of a series of signature ‘stay-in date nights’ for which Brandon Leigh will be the conduit.



Tuesday 28 April: A family affair



Date night for the family in lockdown together

