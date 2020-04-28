Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Save the Date: Brandon Leigh invites you to 'The Love Song Lockdown'

Issued by: Primedia Broadcasting
KFM 94.5's popular KFM Love Songs feature has undergone a lockdown make-over. The popular feature, during KFM Nights with Brandon Leigh, includes a selection of favourite current and classic love songs - which keeps listeners swooning from 8pm-10pm, Monday to Thursday.

The feature has been refreshed to The Love Song Lockdown, with host Brandon Leigh adding even more love songs and engaging conversation to provide an escape during the lockdown period.

KFM Nights with Brandon Leigh is very popular with our audience. During the lockdown period we have noted an increase in new listeners who have found Brandon and enjoy the show for its ability to provide entertainment, escapism and feel great moments so needed at this challenging time. Listeners enjoy the opportunity to share dedications, vote for their favourite tunes and relive their memories whilst listening to the best mix of slow jams”, said Stephen Werner, KFM 94.5 station manager.

This week, The Love Song Lockdown will kick off the first of a series of signature ‘stay-in date nights’ for which Brandon Leigh will be the conduit.

Tuesday 28 April: A family affair

  • Date night for the family in lockdown together

Follow @kfmza on social media using the #TheLoveSongLockdown for details on how you can join Brandon Leigh during these unique date-nights both on-air and via social media. Tune into KFM 94.5 on-air, via DSTV Channel 880 or online through kfm.co.za.

Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
