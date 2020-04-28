Save the Date: Brandon Leigh invites you to 'The Love Song Lockdown'

The feature has been refreshed to The Love Song Lockdown
, with host Brandon Leigh adding even more love songs and engaging conversation to provide an escape during the lockdown period.
“KFM Nights with Brandon Leigh
is very popular with our audience. During the lockdown period we have noted an increase in new listeners who have found Brandon and enjoy the show for its ability to provide entertainment, escapism and feel great moments so needed at this challenging time. Listeners enjoy the opportunity to share dedications, vote for their favourite tunes and relive their memories whilst listening to the best mix of slow jams”, said Stephen Werner, KFM 94.5 station manager.
This week, The Love Song Lockdown
will kick off the first of a series of signature ‘stay-in date nights’ for which Brandon Leigh will be the conduit.Tuesday 28 April: A family affair
- Date night for the family in lockdown together
Follow @kfmza
on social media using the #TheLoveSongLockdown
for details on how you can join Brandon Leigh during these unique date-nights both on-air and via social media. Tune into KFM 94.5 on-air, via DSTV Channel 880 or online through kfm.co.za
.